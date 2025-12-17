Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini had two goals and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory against the Calgary Flames at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Celebrini, who also had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) over his past five games.
Barclay Goodrow had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Sharks (17-14-3), who won the first game of a three-game homestand. Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves.
"I thought for the most part, we controlled good moments of the game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "At times, we complicate it a little bit, and we put ourselves on our heels. Our third period was pretty solid."
Blake Coleman, Ryan Lomberg, and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames (13-17-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games. Dustin Wolf made 20 saves.
"I didn't like the chances we gave up early in the game to put ourselves in a hole. I liked how we came back," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "Some of the plays we made were poor plays with the puck. They have a lot of team speed over there and we didn't manage that tonight."
Klingberg put the Sharks up 1-0 at 1:02 of the first period. Celebrini fed a backhand pass to Klingberg at the edge of the left face-off circle, where his snap shot then deflected in off the right leg of Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
Goodrow increased the lead to 2-0 at 6:00. Vincent Iorio's clearance down the ice was tipped by Zack Ostapchuk as it went into the offensive zone. The puck hit the end boards and slid directly to the front of the net, where Goodrow lifted it short side past Wolf.
"I think their players thought it was icing. I think [Ostapchuk] got a little piece of it, so they waved it off," Goodrow said. "I don't think those defensemen knew that, and the puck is just lying there in the slot."
Coleman cut the deficit to 2-1 at 11:01 with a slap shot from the right face-off circle over Askarov's left shoulder that bounced off the back bar.
"We spot them a quick two-goal lead. We work our back into the game, but I thought we played into their style all night," Coleman said.
Lomberg evened it 2-2 at 14:23 with his first of the season, catching a breakout pass from Adam Klapka in stride in the neutral zone, skating into the Sharks' defensive zone, and beating Askarov with a wrist shot from the right circle. San Jose was unable to score on a 3-on-1 just moments prior to the goal.
"We were defending them a whole lot more than they were defending us," Andersson said. "We were not good enough today."
Goodrow scored his second of the period to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 19:41. Ty Dellandrea fed a pass from behind the net to Celebrini in front, where his shot squeaked through Wolf and sat in the crease. Goodrow pounced on the loose puck and tapped it over the goal line.
Celebrini made it 4-2 at 2:26 of the third period. He took a pass from Collin Graf after entering the offensive zone, spun around Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl, and put a shot off Wolf's stick that then hit off his right leg before popping into the net.
"It's kind of just a reaction. Graf made a good play on the wall to intercept it, and then just found me in the middle," Celebrini said. "That's all just kind of reactionary. It was a little lucky. It goes off my hip."
Toffoli scored at 12:53 to push the lead to 5-2. William Eklund picked up a loose puck in the left circle following a face-off win and skated behind the net. The puck came loose following his wraparound attempt and slid to Toffoli, who banked the puck in off Wolf from the goal line. The goal was Toffoli's 300th in the NHL.
"It's really cool, and having the guys be happy for me as well goes a long way," Toffoli said. "[I'm] assuming my dad's going to be pumped about this one, so we'll see what he has to say. On his birthday, too."
Kadri took a backhand pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and buried a wrist shot from the high slot at 13:31 to make it 5-3.
Celebrini shot into an empty net at 18:50 for his second goal of the night and the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Celebrini recorded his third career four-point game to tie Ilya Kovalchuk, Pierre Turgeon, Phil Housley, Ron Francis, Ted Kennedy for the fifth-most by a teenager in NHL history. The only players with more are Wayne Gretzky (14 games), Sidney Crosby (eight games), Dale Hawerchuk (seven games) and Jimmy Carson (four games). ... Celebrini became the third teenager in NHL history to reach 50 points during a season in 34 games or fewer, following Crosby (28 games in 2006-07) and Gretzky (32 games in 1979-80 and 1980-81). ... Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin returned for the Sharks after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. He was plus-1 in 16:03 of ice time. ... Forward Igor Chernyshov made his NHL debut for San Jose and had an assist in 12:20 of ice time. ... Klingberg extended his point streak to five games (five goals, three assists). ... The Sharks placed Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev on injured reserve after the forwards were injured during a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Smith will be out at least a week and then will be reevaluated; Kurashev is week to week.