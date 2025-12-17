Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

Coleman cut the deficit to 2-1 at 11:01 with a slap shot from the right face-off circle over Askarov's left shoulder that bounced off the back bar.

"We spot them a quick two-goal lead. We work our back into the game, but I thought we played into their style all night," Coleman said.

Lomberg evened it 2-2 at 14:23 with his first of the season, catching a breakout pass from Adam Klapka in stride in the neutral zone, skating into the Sharks' defensive zone, and beating Askarov with a wrist shot from the right circle. San Jose was unable to score on a 3-on-1 just moments prior to the goal.

"We were defending them a whole lot more than they were defending us," Andersson said. "We were not good enough today."

Goodrow scored his second of the period to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 19:41. Ty Dellandrea fed a pass from behind the net to Celebrini in front, where his shot squeaked through Wolf and sat in the crease. Goodrow pounced on the loose puck and tapped it over the goal line.

Celebrini made it 4-2 at 2:26 of the third period. He took a pass from Collin Graf after entering the offensive zone, spun around Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl, and put a shot off Wolf's stick that then hit off his right leg before popping into the net.

"It's kind of just a reaction. Graf made a good play on the wall to intercept it, and then just found me in the middle," Celebrini said. "That's all just kind of reactionary. It was a little lucky. It goes off my hip."

Toffoli scored at 12:53 to push the lead to 5-2. William Eklund picked up a loose puck in the left circle following a face-off win and skated behind the net. The puck came loose following his wraparound attempt and slid to Toffoli, who banked the puck in off Wolf from the goal line. The goal was Toffoli's 300th in the NHL.

"It's really cool, and having the guys be happy for me as well goes a long way," Toffoli said. "[I'm] assuming my dad's going to be pumped about this one, so we'll see what he has to say. On his birthday, too."