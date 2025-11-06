Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

Defenseman's arrival meant 'meaningful hockey' was coming back to Boston

Bergeron_Chara_2011Cup

© Getty Images

By Patrice Bergeron / Special to NHL.com

Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron were synonymous with the Boston Bruins of the 2010s, the captain who was brought in to help change the direction of the franchise and the homegrown talent who stood alongside him as his alternate. They shared a defensive sensibility and a dedication to hard work, traits still cited by many in the franchise from which they have both retired. They were teammates for 14 seasons, going to the Stanley Cup Final three times and winning once, in 2011. Here, Bergeron shares his thoughts on Chara, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com:

When I returned to the Boston Bruins locker room after the summer of 2006, I was excited to get back to work, as I always was. But that year, the feeling was stronger. That summer, we signed one of the League's most dominant and respected players, Zdeno Chara, a franchise defenseman, fierce competitor and leader whose reputation of hard work, discipline and relentless preparation preceded him. Even before he stepped onto the ice, his presence gave Bruins fans something they hadn't felt in a while, hope. His acquisition meant meaningful hockey was soon coming back to Causeway Street. Once he walked into our locker room, that hope quickly turned into belief.

'Zee' brought purpose with him every time he stepped into the rink. Whether it was on the ice or in the gym, nothing was done without intent. He treated his body like a temple, trained like a machine and studied the game like a perfect student. His commitment was contagious. He came to build something meaningful, to bring back a winning culture and a team-first mentality to a group that was ready to turn the page. He earned respect not just with his work ethic and discipline, but in how he treated everyone around him.

I was 21 when the big man joined the Bruins and we built a bond right away. First, with Zee as my captain and mentor, I tried to learn everything I could from his preparation to his mindset. Over time, our connection grew. We complemented each other as leaders. Zee was always thinking about how we could be better collectively. He would call late at night to talk through ideas. His attention to detail was next level.

Larger Than Life: Celebrating Zdeno Chara's Career

It's important to point out that beyond the accolades, the Norris Trophy, Stanley Cup, international accomplishments, records, and other milestones, Zee's true legacy lies in how he made everyone around him better. He challenged and inspired us to prepare harder, to think deeper, to lead more intentionally. He showed everyone what it meant to be a pro. I had a front-row seat to his career for 14 years and I can tell you firsthand, nobody worked harder. Whether it was the first day of training camp or Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Zdeno approached every moment with focus and professionalism.

As our captain, he made sure respect and accountability was at the center of every conversation, like making every first-year player -- not "rookies" -- feel comfortable from Day 1. He knew when to push us, when to listen and when to lift us up. He stood tall not just in height (6-foot-9), but in character. He carried the pressure and responsibility of being captain without letting anyone else feel it.

Off the ice, he's just as impressive, one of the most thoughtful, humble and intelligent people I know. When he was rehabbing from an injury, he got his real estate license. I mean, can you just rehab and get some rest! Just one example of how he's always pushing himself. His drive to succeed and his need to prove people wrong were unmatched. Even after all he's done, he continues to find new ways to challenge himself. While most would take a well-earned rest after an incredible career, Z now chooses to test his limits by running marathons and competing in Ironmans. Again, there is no one like big Zee!

Today, as I reflect on his incredible career and write this piece for Zdeno's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, I do so with immense pride and deep gratitude for a man who has defined what it means to be a teammate, a competitor, and a leader. Thank you, Zee, for your friendship and for showing us what greatness truly looks like.

