Decker elevated teammates, opponents on way to Hall of Fame, Stafford says

Gordie Stafford has been the director of girls hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's School Hockey Center of Excellence in Faribault, Minnesota, since 2004, and coached Brianna Decker during her four years at the school from 2005 to 2009. In his time at Shattuck-St. Mary's, Stafford has won 13 national championships between the Prep and under-16 teams. Decker helped the school win three national under-19 championships (2005, 2006, 2009) and returned in 2022 to work as an associate coach with Stafford for three seasons.
I first met Brianna Decker when she was 14 years old. I was in my first year as director of girls hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's, and she had been highly recommended to our program. She was a force from the start, and that became evident in her very first days at the school.
The Lamoureux twins, Monique and Jocelyne, had arrived the year before. They were a force of nature themselves, with their relentless commitment, drive, intensity, skill and competitiveness. Brianna decided right away that she wanted to be like them, and she essentially became a "third twin."
It soon became obvious that she was built the same way and as she matured, her own dominance emerged.
If character can be defined as what you do when no one is watching, Brianna embodies that ethic.
While opportunities for girls' and women's hockey players seem to be growing exponentially with the emergence of the PWHL, things were different when Brianna and her peers were in their athletic prime. Back then, competitive outlets were limited to the World Championships and the Olympics every four years.
Brianna spent countless hours training on her own, motivating herself with an insatiable competitiveness and drive to be her best. Whether at home in Wisconsin, back in Madison with the Badgers, at Shattuck-St. Mary's with our teams or in Boston with her network of teammates, she embraced the grind.