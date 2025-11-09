Reaugh calls winning Foster Hewitt Award ‘bizarre’

Daryl Reaugh has spent a 30-year career in broadcasting as the NHL's thesaurus, with superlatives such as elephantine, mastodonic, mammoth, larceny, buxom, velvety and more spilling out of his mouth with excited ease like a rock star jamming out his greatest hits.
Ironically, Reaugh, a voice of the Dallas Stars since 1996 and famously known for his "Razori-sms," can now use some of his deep vocabulary to describe the award he is receiving Monday.
"It's bizarre," Reaugh told NHL.com.
Reaugh is being honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to hockey broadcasting, a fitting tribute to a man who characterizes himself as an analyst who once was a goalie with a 27-game cup of coffee in the NHL, not a goalie turned analyst.
"Thirty years of complicated air flow versus eight years of banging around the minors and playing a little bit in the NHL," Reaugh said. "So, I'd say I'm a broadcaster who used to play."
Reaugh grew up a Montreal Canadiens fan in the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s listening to the legendary broadcaster Danny Gallivan on “Hockey Night in Canada.” He said Gallivan was a hockey hero to him.
"His use of the English language always resonated with me, just the idea that there are better ways of saying good job or great 50 times a game," Reaugh said. "That was my thing. I thought it was a more interesting way of describing or explaining our sport. So, I went deep into the thesaurus."