Reaugh calls winning Foster Hewitt Award ‘bizarre’

He said former coach and NFL analyst John Madden was a role model.

"All the information, all the football knowledge, you knew what you were going to get from a Madden broadcast and it was always entertaining in original different ways," Reaugh said.

Reaugh went to Dallas in 1996 and made it his home. He is in his eighth season working alongside Stars play-by-play broadcaster Josh Bogorad.

"Of course, he's the guy who has the Razor-isms and says the words that nobody has ever heard of and they don't know what they mean and that makes him notable just on its own," Bogorad said. "You could be that guy without necessarily having substance and still probably be pretty successful, but what is so impressive about 'Razor' is it's not that. He's very, very entertaining but he's also incredibly insightful about the game. He points out things that aren't necessarily obvious to everyone, lets you know what you might be about to see, and then intricately explains what you just did see."

And with it is a vocabulary that can get the audience to turn to Google to find the word Reaugh just used to describe an important save, a good pass or a big hit.

"That's my juice in the game," Reaugh said. "I still enjoy preparing for games, but I like to find ways to describe things. It's infinitely easier in 2025 than it was in 1995. Through the internet you can have stuff just flow into your life all day long as far as words and phrases. You can overkill that too, but that was one way I could be a little bit different than some others."

He won't admit to any favorite Razor-isms that he might have, but he said his goal every season is to keep them fresh.

"Every broadcaster, especially when they're in their third decade of it, you've got to watch out that you don't turn into a cartoon character that you're always forcing your catchphrase or line in there," Reaugh said. "So you try to come up with original ones and retire some of the older ones. I don't know if I'm a very good gauge of my best hits through the years, but anything that resonates is a good one with me."

He said sometimes he says something and wonders if he's going to have a job the next day.

"The goal Jamie Benn scored against Carolina when I said it was 'like poop going through a goose,'" Reaugh said. "You hope you're still employed after the game sometimes, but those are the things that resonate with fans and that's the whole purpose of this."