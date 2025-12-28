Celebrini pushes point streak to 7, Sharks defeat Canucks

Igor Chernyshov scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, Collin Graf scored for a fourth straight game, and Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves to help the Sharks (18-17-3) end a three-game losing streak.

Celebrini, who is from nearby North Vancouver, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during his streak and at least a point in all five games he’s played against the Canucks. But this was the 19-year-old’s first win against the team he grew up cheering for, including his first in three visits to Vancouver.

“It's awesome,” Celebrini said of winning in his hometown, “Especially with how we ended that break. I think we all wanted this one pretty bad and it's cool to kind of win here.”

While most of the team flew in from San Jose in the morning, Celebrini had a short commute to the rink he used to skate at as a kid with his brother Aiden, who is now a Vancouver defenseman prospect, because their dad, Dr. Rick Celebrini, used to work for the Canucks.

“I had a lot of family here and obviously spent some time at home spending Christmas up here, so it was awesome to kind of get one in front of them,” Celebrini said.