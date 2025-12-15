Sharks recall forwards Igor Chernyshov, Ethan Cardwell from San Jose Barracuda 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled forwards Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell from the San Jose Barracuda. This is Chernyshov’s first NHL recall.

Chernyshov, 20, has been one of the top-scoring rookies in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, ranking fourth in points (23), tied for third in goals (11) and tied for eighth in assists (12). He paces the San Jose Barracuda in points and goals for the season and is tied for third on the club in assists.

Chernyshov, named San Jose Sharks Prospect of the Week on Nov. 25 after posting a five-point (two goals, three assists) weekend against divisional foe Abbotsford. Most recently he has posted seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games leading to his call-up to the Sharks. He also logged his first career hat trick, one of four three-point outings on the year, Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

Prior to his professional career, Chernyshov played for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in the 2024-25 season alongside Sharks 2025 first-round selection Michael Misa, finishing the year fifth on the club in scoring with 55 points and seventh with 19 goals despite appearing in only 23 games. He primarily skated for Dynamo Moskva in the KHL in 2023-24, finishing with four points (three goals, one assist) over 34 contests.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Penza, Russia was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (second round, 33rd overall).

Cardwell, 23, joins the Sharks for the second time this season. He scored his second career NHL goal on Nov. 5 at Seattle, one of his four contests with the club on the season. Cardwell has posted nine points (three goals, six assists) over 14 games with the San Jose Barracuda on the year, tied for 10th on the club in scoring.

Over his career, Cardwell has logged two goals in 10 NHL contests and has amassed 100 points (37 goals, 63 points) in 148 AHL games. He was named Sharks Prospect of the Year in 2022-23 after tallying 90 points (43 goals, 47 assists) in 62 games with the Barrie Colts (OHL).

The five-foot-11, 180-pound native of Oshawa, Ontario was selected by San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft (fourth round, 121st overall).

In corresponding moves, forwards Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev have been placed on injured reserve.