Keith 'just a different cat,' complete player on way to Hall of Fame, Seabrook says

Brent Seabrook played with Duncan Keith for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-20. They won the Stanley Cup together in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and were a consistent defense pair for many seasons. Currently a member of the player development staff for the Calgary Flames, Seabrook shares his thoughts on Keith, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com.

It's fantastic to see Duncan Keith being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Obviously, he was an amazing player, such a competitor and what he was able to do, defensively, offensively, a full-rounded game, the minutes he played, everything just speaks for itself. He's also a great guy and I loved playing with him, loved being around him.

I think I first met Duncan at a Blackhawks training camp. He was a Blackhawks second-round draft pick in 2002, and I was following him as a first-round draft pick in 2003. In 2002-03 when I was at Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League, I think I was up by 30 points on him because he hadn't played a game yet with Kelowna. By the end of the season, he beat me. I had 42 points in 69 games, and he had 46 points in 37 games. So, I was like, 'Wow, is this kid good.' That was one of my first memories of Duncan Keith just from afar.

Then it was sort of an organic relationship. We were both fighting for a position on the Blackhawks in 2005-06. Coach Trent Yawney wanted a righty and lefty, and we were opposites, we both made the team, and they told us to live together, so that was the start of our relationship, and we just sort of built it from there.

I think it's like any relationship: opposites attract, and I think we're both a little bit different. We had common goals in mind and wanted to be as best we could, and we thought the game alike and we meshed well together.

We took a lot from each other, for sure. There were definitely two different skill sets, me being a bigger guy and him being a quicker guy. You can't say he's small because he'll correct you pretty quick, so I won't say that, but he used his speed and his quickness, and I sort of used my body more, so that was a good combo.

We also thought the game the same way. We had a lot of conversations about playing against a certain player or a certain forward line. Like, "Hey let's not care about offense. Let's just defend it and get out of the zone, get out of it." If we got against a different line, maybe we could have a little more fun and play some offense, but we thought the same way with defending and how we wanted to get the puck up. We used each other a lot, D to D, on the offensive blue line, in our zone. We talked a lot about stuff. In hotel rooms we had a lot of nights where we'd chat a lot. It helped having a guy who thought the same way as myself.