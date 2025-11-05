Keith 'just a different cat,' complete player on way to Hall of Fame, Seabrook says

Defensemen were consistent pair for Blackhawks teams that won Stanley Cup 3 times

Seabrook_Keith

© Bill Smith/NHLI

By Brent Seabrook / Special to NHL.com

Brent Seabrook played with Duncan Keith for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-20. They won the Stanley Cup together in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and were a consistent defense pair for many seasons. Currently a member of the player development staff for the Calgary Flames, Seabrook shares his thoughts on Keith, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com.

It's fantastic to see Duncan Keith being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Obviously, he was an amazing player, such a competitor and what he was able to do, defensively, offensively, a full-rounded game, the minutes he played, everything just speaks for itself. He's also a great guy and I loved playing with him, loved being around him.

I think I first met Duncan at a Blackhawks training camp. He was a Blackhawks second-round draft pick in 2002, and I was following him as a first-round draft pick in 2003. In 2002-03 when I was at Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League, I think I was up by 30 points on him because he hadn't played a game yet with Kelowna. By the end of the season, he beat me. I had 42 points in 69 games, and he had 46 points in 37 games. So, I was like, 'Wow, is this kid good.' That was one of my first memories of Duncan Keith just from afar.

Then it was sort of an organic relationship. We were both fighting for a position on the Blackhawks in 2005-06. Coach Trent Yawney wanted a righty and lefty, and we were opposites, we both made the team, and they told us to live together, so that was the start of our relationship, and we just sort of built it from there.

I think it's like any relationship: opposites attract, and I think we're both a little bit different. We had common goals in mind and wanted to be as best we could, and we thought the game alike and we meshed well together.

We took a lot from each other, for sure. There were definitely two different skill sets, me being a bigger guy and him being a quicker guy. You can't say he's small because he'll correct you pretty quick, so I won't say that, but he used his speed and his quickness, and I sort of used my body more, so that was a good combo.

We also thought the game the same way. We had a lot of conversations about playing against a certain player or a certain forward line. Like, "Hey let's not care about offense. Let's just defend it and get out of the zone, get out of it." If we got against a different line, maybe we could have a little more fun and play some offense, but we thought the same way with defending and how we wanted to get the puck up. We used each other a lot, D to D, on the offensive blue line, in our zone. We talked a lot about stuff. In hotel rooms we had a lot of nights where we'd chat a lot. It helped having a guy who thought the same way as myself.

Duncan Keith was a defensive star for three Cup winners

Winning the Cup three times in Chicago was awesome. We had such a great group there for such a long time and it doesn't just start and end with Duncan and Brent. Being able to do it with buddies that I've had for a long time and created lifelong friendships with to this day, it's pretty cool to be a part of that.

With "Dunc," being a close friend the last five years since retirement, we live pretty close to each other in the winters. Our kids play hockey together so it's definitely a great relationship and one I'm very thankful for.

Dunc is one of those people who, he's not an out-there kind of guy. He's very humbled and blessed for the opportunities he's gotten. He's just a different cat. Once he gets to the Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony he'll be like, "Oh man, this is pretty cool." He obviously understands the magnitude of it and he's joining an elite class and it's a group of very few people who have joined the Hall of Fame, which is incredible for him. In talking to him there the day before he was selected, he said, "I don't know if I'll be in there on the first ballot." That's just the guy he is.

I went to Marian Hossa's Hall of Fame induction. It's pretty neat what they do and I'm sure once Dunc gets there, he'll be blown away at what's going on and maybe look back and realize everything he accomplished. He was one of the best defensemen in the League for 17 years and obviously he's a great person and a great guy and an amazing hockey player, super competitive and just awesome. I'm pumped for him and I'm really proud of him and he definitely deserves it.

Related Content

Keith had 'big engine' on road to Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

Parker entering Hall of Fame 'kind of a capstone,' humbling to longtime coach

Parker had passion for coaching that took him to Hall of Fame, Eruzione says

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin has another chance at 900th goal with Capitals

Keith had 'big engine' on road to Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Kuemper makes 23 saves, Kings shut out Jets for 1st home win

Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Mailbag: Maple Leafs still trying to find way without Marner; next Makar contract

Mammoth GM discusses team’s strong start, growth in Utah with NHL.com

Kennedy's pep talk to Maple Leafs from atop goal net captured in famous photo

Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout