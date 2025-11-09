Botterill's leadership, poise made her fit for Hockey Hall of Fame, Small says

Jennifer Botterill and Sami Jo Small first became teammates when they joined Team Canada in the late 1990s. Although each had grown up in Winnipeg, their paths had crossed only from a distance: Small once played high school volleyball against Botterill and faced off in boys hockey against her older brother, Jason. The teenagers bonded quickly over their shared roots.

Botterill, a forward, and Small, a goalie, played together in three Olympics, winning two gold medals and one silver, and four IIHF World Championships, winning four golds. The two served as maids of honor in each other’s weddings. They now live near one another in Mississauga, Ontario, and have daughters the same age.

Here, Small shares her unique insight into her close friend, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com.

Whenever Jennifer Botterill was on the ice, I could breathe easier. It didn’t matter how much pressure we were under or what the clock said. Her presence brought calm.

I remember one face-off during a championship game in 2005, when we played for the Toronto Aeros of the National Women’s Hockey League. We were killing a penalty, the building was loud and every muscle in my body was tight with focus. Jen lined up to my right. With the score tied and less than two minutes to play, Jen turned before the face-off, caught my eye and nodded once, steady as ever. In that moment, I knew we were OK. That trust is where greatness begins.

Jen won the draw and fired the puck the length of the ice. Her winger followed up the play 200 feet from my net and stole the puck in the opposing corner. Jen appeared almost out of nowhere, the way great players do. Taking a perfect pass threaded through traffic, Jen one-timed it top shelf. The puck hit the back of the net before anyone could process it. The arena froze, then erupted. It wasn’t luck. It was preparation meeting a lifetime of discipline. Jen had spent her whole career being ready for that exact kind of moment.

But her greatness was never just about goals. It was how she carried herself when no one was watching. Before the opening ceremony in Nagano in 1998, the first Olympics to include women’s hockey, the two of us waited in the tunnel, hats crooked, nerves high, the crowd roaring outside. I reached out, adjusted her hat, and she smiled. When the door opened, we stepped into the light together. That small moment captured everything about her. Calm. Present. Eyes open to the team around her. She was the person you wanted beside you when the world got loud.

That same presence showed up in every chapter of her career. At Harvard, she built a legacy that still feels untouchable. Jen scored a point in nearly every single college game she ever played, a testament not just to her skill, but to her consistency. Night after night, shift after shift, she delivered. She became a two-time Patty Kazmaier Award winner, the highest honor for women in U.S. college hockey, not simply because of her stats but because of how she elevated everyone around her. She was both the calmest center and the fiercest competitor, someone who demanded excellence without ever needing to raise her voice. Her leadership didn’t need a megaphone.

On the international stage, she became one of Canada’s most reliable performers, helping win three Olympic gold medals and five World Championships while serving as the heartbeat of some of the most talented teams ever assembled.