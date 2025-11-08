Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Kim St-Pierre is statistically the greatest goalie in women’s hockey history, a pioneer who began her career on boys teams when girls hockey was almost nonexistent.

St-Pierre would win Olympic gold for Canada in 2002, 2006 and 2010 and play in nine IIHF Women's World Championship tournaments, winning the gold five times and silver on each other occasion. In 13 years with the national team, she had a 1.17 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

In 2002, St-Pierre was in goal for Canada’s historic gold-medal win at the Salt Lake City Olympics. Today, she is director of business operations for the Montreal Victoire of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

It's fitting that St-Pierre, who in 2021 became the first female goalie inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, would offer this special NHL.com testimonial for Daniele Sauvageau, her friend, mentor, coach at the Salt Lake City Games and current Victoire general manager, who on Monday will be welcomed as the shrine’s first woman in the Builders category.