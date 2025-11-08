Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Longtime pioneer in women’s game ‘forever changed the landscape’ of sport, according to fellow honoree

kim-ring

By Kim St-Pierre / Special to NHL.com

Kim St-Pierre is statistically the greatest goalie in women’s hockey history, a pioneer who began her career on boys teams when girls hockey was almost nonexistent.

St-Pierre would win Olympic gold for Canada in 2002, 2006 and 2010 and play in nine IIHF Women's World Championship tournaments, winning the gold five times and silver on each other occasion. In 13 years with the national team, she had a 1.17 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

In 2002, St-Pierre was in goal for Canada’s historic gold-medal win at the Salt Lake City Olympics. Today, she is director of business operations for the Montreal Victoire of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

It's fitting that St-Pierre, who in 2021 became the first female goalie inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, would offer this special NHL.com testimonial for Daniele Sauvageau, her friend, mentor, coach at the Salt Lake City Games and current Victoire general manager, who on Monday will be welcomed as the shrine’s first woman in the Builders category.

There are very few people who have had as profound an impact on my life and career as Daniele Sauvageau.

She is one of the most incredible women I know -- a trailblazer whose vision and leadership have forever changed the landscape of hockey. Seeing her inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the first woman Builder is not only well-deserved, it’s historic. And I couldn’t be prouder to see her recognized in this way.

Sometimes, all it takes is one person to believe in you, to open a door you didn’t even think existed. For me, that person was Daniele.

She invited me to my first Team Canada camp in Montreal. Coming from boys hockey, it was an environment I wasn’t familiar with but I did well enough to earn a start in the 3 Nations Cup in Kuortane, Finland, in December 1998.

Things didn’t go as planned as I was pulled after one period against the USA after allowing three goals. At that moment, I thought my time with Team Canada was over, before it had even really begun.

kim-action

Kim St-Pierre defends Team Canada’s net during a game against Team USA at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa on Jan. 1, 2010.

Daniele found the right words to help my confidence and gave me another chance to prove I belonged. Without her, I would never have had the privilege to represent Canada, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

And I know I’m not alone. Across generations of players, coaches and leaders, Daniele’s influence runs deep. She’s built pathways where none existed -- from the grassroots to the university ranks, from provincial programs to the national and international stages, shaping the game at every level.

What has always amazed me about Daniele is her unique blend of strength and humanity. Her presence is powerful. She has an incredible ability to unite people toward a common goal.

That’s exactly what she did in 2002 when she led our team as head coach to win Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey.

Leading up to those Games in Salt Lake City, we had lost eight straight games to the U.S. during our period of team centralization. The pressure was immense: Media criticism was heavy, confidence was shaken, and the team easily could have unraveled.

kim-hhof

Kim St-Pierre delivers her induction speech during Hockey Hall of Fame ceremonies on Nov. 15, 2021.

But Daniele’s leadership during that period became a defining moment. She never let us see doubt in her eyes. She told us that belief, trust and preparation would pay off when it mattered most, and she was right.

Daniele has always been ahead of her time. She doesn’t just see the future -- she builds it.

When she founded Centre 21.02, she created something we had never seen before in Canada: a high-performance center dedicated entirely to the growth and development of female hockey players. Through this Center, she is giving current and future generations a place to train, to grow and to dream. That’s her legacy -- one that will continue to shape our sport for decades to come.

Even now, Daniele continues to break new ground. Her work with the Montreal Victoire of the Professional Women’s Hockey League is yet another example of her bold vision and relentless drive. Building a successful professional team from the ground up is nothing short of remarkable.

daniele-slc2

Goalie Kim St-Pierre (r.) is tucked in close to coach Daniele Sauvageau for a championship photo following Team Canada’s 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics gold-medal win on Feb. 21, 2002.

Working alongside her with the Victoire feels deeply symbolic to me, a full-circle moment. I couldn’t be prouder to stand by her side as she continues to lead, inspire and shape the future of women’s hockey.

When I think about Daniele, I think of courage, innovation, and heart. She is the definition of a builder: not just of teams, but of people, dreams, and possibilities.

Daniele, thank you for everything you have done -- for me, for our sport, and for the generations to come. Your legacy is already written across the history of our sport, but what makes it truly special is the way you’ve lifted everyone around you along the way.

You are, without a doubt, simply the best! And this honor, the Hockey Hall of Fame, is exactly where you belong.

Top photo: Kim St-Pierre speaks in the Esso Great Hall of the Hockey Hall of Fame during her induction weekend in 2021.

