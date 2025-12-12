Wennberg scores in OT, Sharks rally past Maple Leafs

William Nylander, who had been held without a point in each of his past four games, had two assists and Hildeby made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (14-11-5), who are 4-0-2 in their past six.

“It could have gone either way honestly,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “I thought we played a pretty solid game. They tie the game late, it’s always a battle the last couple of minutes especially 5-on-6 and they were able to find a way through to tie it. It could have gone either way. It's tough getting on the wrong side of it but I thought there was a lot of good things we did today.”

Hildeby stopped Ty Dellandrea on a penalty shot at 11:46 of the first period to keep it 0-0.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 14:33 of the first period. Nylander set up Jake McCabe for a one-timer at the left face-off dot with a pass from behind the net. McCabe’s shot was deflected by Dakota Joshua at the top of the goal crease, going off Nedeljkovic’s left pad before ricocheting off Timothy Liljegren’s leg.

Matthews made it 2-0 at 14:32 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nylander below the right face-off circle on the power play, ending a streak of 0-for-12 and 2-for-28 for the Maple Leafs on the power play.

“We were due for one,” Nylander said. “We hadn’t scored one in a long time. We should be able to score way more on the power play. It was a confidence builder, I thought we moved the puck pretty well today. We could have had a few.”

Orlov cut it to 2-1 at 15:31 with his first goal of the season when he took a pass from Klingberg and shot over Hildeby’s right shoulder from the left face-off dot.

The Sharks appeared to tie it 2-2 at 8:54 of the third period, but the goal was overturned after Toronto successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Klingberg tied it 2-2 at 18:35 of the third period when he shot from the point through traffic in the slot, high to the glove side with Nedeljkovic off the ice for a 6-on-5 advantage.

“We were definitely desperate,” Warsofsky said. “I thought that 6-on-5, we were probably the most connected we’ve been in that situation this year. We get a shot through, we have great netfront. Wennberg is in front. Eklund is in the high slot. Goalie can’t see it. That’s kind of how you draw it up.”