Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

“Being a GM with the Victoire right now, I’m working with my coaching staff, with my team, evaluating talent, talking directly to the players, as all GMs do, trying to find a way to get from Point A to Point B, then moving forward.”

The essence of being a coach, Sauvageau said, “is being a parent, a manager, a general manager, a police officer. Every project that I’ve worked on has been to work with human beings. We’re in the human-being business and I believe this is what the integrity, the DNA, of a coach is.

“We teach the player to become their own coach. When I look at great leaders, when I taught, I had the privilege to exchange ideas on the subject -- what is a leader, where are they, what have they learned? They have all needed to be a student of the game, no matter if they’re in business, tech, sport or medicine. There’s always something to learn trying to become the best coach, be aware, to surround yourself with the best people, to allow yourself to be coached. That’s the essence of advancement.”

Perseverance, Sauvageau said, is her strongest quality.

“To still be here with the passion I have,” she said. “For me, a passion is like a little fire. People will come in and put a log on the fire and it will grow. That’s how it’s been for me.”

This weekend, Sauvageau will again be in the Hall of Fame’s Esso Great Hall, her plaque installed with those of all the others who have been enshrined. She gave a corporate talk in that stately room in July, shortly after having been elected.

“I had tears when I started to speak,” she recalled. “Life was bringing me here a few weeks after I took Mike and Lanny’s call. I was alone in the room with a sound technician for the setup and I thought, ‘What a privilege it is to be here, seeing where my plaque will be.’ It was one of the greatest moments of my life.”

Top photo: Montreal Victoire GM Daniele Sauvageau at Place Bell, her team’s home arena, in Laval, Quebec, north of Montreal.