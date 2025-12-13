PITTSBURGH -- John Klingberg scored at 2:57 of overtime, capping the San Jose Sharks' rally from down four goals in the third period for a 6-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Sharks rally from down 4 in 3rd, top Penguins in OT
Klingberg wins it at 2:57 with San Jose’s 5th straight goal; Toffoli has 4 points in victory
Klingberg won it with his second goal of the game, a one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle set up by Macklin Celebrini, who had a goal and two assists.
“I think when you’re a part of a comeback like that, I think, maybe, yeah, there’s some things that sparks it, but then you just keep rolling,” Klingberg said. “You build momentum and you keep rolling. Obviously, you see them on their heels. That’s how sport is, and we took advantage of it today, for sure.”
Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists, William Eklund had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Wennberg had three assists for the Sharks (16-14-3), who have won three of four. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves.
“There’s moments throughout the season that you learn from and you get better with,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “But I think, you know, we’ve kind of had the mentality [of] we’re never going to give up, no matter what the score is. We’re just going to keep working. Credit to the group to do that tonight.”
Anthony Mantha and Bryan Rust each had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for the Penguins (14-8-8), who are 0-1-3 in their past four games and have lost eight of nine games that have reached overtime this season.
“I think there’s a lot more inappropriate words for how this game unfolded,” Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “Again, we play an unbelievable game up until 15 minutes left or so in the third, I think. Then we start going through the motions, trying to kill time, and this league is too good for that, no matter who you play. We paid for it today.”
San Jose scored five straight goals after Mantha gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead on the power play at 5:25 of the third.
Klingberg cut it to 5-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:33 with a wrist shot from the high slot before Eklund pulled the Sharks to within 5-3 at 14:19. He chipped in a loose puck with Silovs down in the crease from making a diving save on Wennberg.
Celebrini scored his 16th this season to cut it to 5-4 at 17:32, and Toffoli tied it 5-5 with a wrist shot from above the crease at 18:22. Both goals came with Askarov pulled for the extra attacker.
“It just shows you’re never out of a game,” Celebrini said. “I felt like the score didn’t really show how we were playing and, obviously, you made some mistakes and gave up some chances. But I thought we just did a great job sticking with it, especially when things don’t go our way.”
Toffoli put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 10:27 of the first period with a shot from the point.
Crosby tied it 1-1 eight seconds into a power play at 12:41 with his 19th of the season. He scored in front with a wrist shot off the rebound of Mantha’s shot.
Rutger McGroarty gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead 19 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot for his first point in six games this season.
Kevin Hayes then made it 3-1 at 9:42, tapping in a pass from Noel Acciari, and Rust scored on a one-timer set up by Crosby to extend the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 19:53.
Crosby reached 1,721 NHL points (644 goals, 1,077 assists), putting him two behind Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists) for the most in Penguins history.
“You know they’re going to push,” said Crosby, the Penguins captain. “We’ve just got to be better with their goalie pulled. We’ve got to close out games. There’s lots of ways to do that. We’ve got to be better there.”
Pittsburgh has blown a third-period lead in three of its four straight losses. The Penguins led 2-1 before the Dallas Stars tied it at 18:11 of the third in a 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday, and began a five-game homestand with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, when Karlsson accidentally gloved a puck into his own net for a short-handed, tying goal with 0.1 seconds left in regulation.
“Obviously, we have to be better closing out games,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “Like, that doesn’t need to be stated. I think it’s something different every time. I don’t think it’s always the exact same thing. ... The common thread is we get away from what works.”
NOTES: The Sharks recorded the fifth-latest four-goal comeback win in NHL history, behind the Los Angeles Kings (rally started at 12:46 of the third period on Nov. 10, 2007), Buffalo Sabres (11:25 of the third on March 10, 1976), Dallas Stars (10:01 of the third on Oct. 21, 1993) and New York Islanders (8:21 of the third on March 14, 1987). ... San Jose forwards Philipp Kurashev and Will Smith each left the game with an injury. Kurashev (upper body) exited at 8:24 of the second after sliding into the end boards, and Smith left at 3:30 of the third after taking a hit from Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. There was no update on either. ... Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov had two shots on goal and played 22:41 in his 900th NHL game. ... Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak were granted nonroster status due to immigration issues after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin. ... Pittsburgh forward Rickard Rakell had three shots on goal and played 22:13 in his return from missing 20 games following surgery on his left hand Oct. 26.