Next Wave Report: December 23

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Igor Chernyshov (San Jose, NHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Dec. 22. He was recalled to the Sharks on Dec. 15 and has tallied an assist in each of his first three NHL games since making his debut on Dec. 16 against Calgary. He becomes the ninth player in Sharks history to record a point in each of his first three NHL games.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are 6-4-0-0 in their past 10 games and sit in second place in the AHL Pacific Division. The ‘Cuda rank first in power-play goals for (32), and seventh in total goals for (93) in the league.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Donavan Houle (Wichita, ECHL) was also recalled to the Barracuda on Dec. 19. He posted three multi-point efforts in his past six games before his recall, tallying four goals and four assists in that span.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL