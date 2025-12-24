Golden Knights score 5 in 1st period, cruise past Sharks

Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored, and Tyler Toffoli had two assists for the Sharks (17-17-3), who have lost three straight. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled at 14:57 of the first period. Alex Nedeljkovic made seven saves in relief.

“It wasn’t our night tonight,” Toffoli said. “'Asky' kept us in there as long as he could, but it felt like they had all the momentum and we had no pushback.”

Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:46 of the first period. Reilly Smith sprung the chance with a lead pass into the neutral zone, setting up a 2-on-1 rush that ended with Braeden Bowman finding Howden to bury the snap shot.

Marner extended it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 9:07 when his wrist shot from the left face-off dot hit off the skate of Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg in front and over the glove of Askarov.

“A little bit of a lucky bounce,” Marner said.

Colton Sissons made it 3-0 at 11:37. He and forward Keegan Kolesar broke out on a 2-on-1 on the rush, with Kolesar passing the puck to Sissons at the far post.

“We were able to transition pretty quickly and get some breaks off the rush,” Sissons said. “'Koley' made a great play and found me an easy one on the backdoor, which hasn’t been coming all too easy this year, so I’ll take it.”

Tomas Hertl roofed a snap shot at 14:57, making it 4-0 to chase Askarov out of the game. Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea turned the puck over to Pavel Dorofeyev, who found Hertl at the net front.

Mark Stone went forehand to backhand and off the left post to make it 5-0 at 18:34.

Celebrini gave the Sharks their first goal at 6:49 of the second period, ripping home his 19th goal of the season with a snap shot off the crossbar and underneath Hart’s right arm.