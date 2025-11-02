Parker entering Hall of Fame 'kind of a capstone,' humbling to longtime coach

When Jack Parker's phone rang June 24, the former Boston University coach was on a launch on the way out to his sailboat in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and couldn't read the number in the bright sun. He had a hunch that the call was about the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class, though.

"I knew it was the day they were voting and I knew it was the day they were going to announce," Parker said. "I thought they were calling to talk to me about one of my former players, Keith Tkachuk. I really thought that he would get in. And he will be in sooner or later."

Outgoing Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald was on the other end of the phone, but he wasn't calling about Tkachuk.

"He said, 'You've been inducted into the Hall of Fame. What do you think?'" Parker said. "And I said to him, 'Two things jump out at me: I know who you are, Lanny, and I know you have no idea who I am.'"

Typically modest, Parker never expected to be voted into the Hall of Fame or that McDonald and the rest of the selection committee were well aware of his impressive resume, which includes 897 wins, a record 24 NCAA tournament appearances, three NCAA championships (1978, 1995, 2009), 21 Beanpot tournament titles, four consecutive Eastern College Athletic Conference championships and seven Hockey East titles during his 40 seasons at Boston University (1973 to 2013).

Parker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Builder along with former Canada women's hockey coach, general manager and coaching consultant Daniele Sauvageau and players Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny and Joe Thornton.

"It's kind of a capstone," Parker said. "I've been inducted into a few halls of fame, and this is THE Hall of Fame, so it's really humbling, but also pretty cool."

Parker's long list of previous honors includes being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (2017), Beanpot Hall of Fame (1995) and BU Athletic Hall of Fame (1994), winning the Spencer Penrose Memorial Trophy as the NCAA Coach of the Year three times (1975, 1978, 2009), being named New England Coach of the Year seven times (1978, 1984, 1986, 2000, 2005, 2006) and selected Hockey East Coach of the Year five times (1986, 1992, 2000, 2005, 2006).