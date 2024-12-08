What a Difference a Day Makes

GettyImages-2188217020
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

“What a difference a day makes.”

That line from Mike Sullivan – who became the 21st head coach in NHL history to coach 700 games with one team on Saturday – perfectly summed up Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.

He wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort in their loss to the Rangers on Friday in New York, and to the players’ credit, they responded with what Sullivan felt was their most complete game of the year.

“Nobody was happy with how the game went last night. We were all coming into the room and (saying) we’ve got to be a lot better. I thought we were,” Bryan Rust said.

“We just played harder. Came out from the drop of the puck. That team was physical, they played hard, they played in your face. For the most part, we matched that. Played really hard. (Tristan Jarry) was great. Special teams were pretty good. Overall, it was a good win.”

Jarry made 25 stops for his fourth win in a row, putting his tough start to the season further and further behind him with his mindset of just trying to get better every day.

“You see he’s got confidence. But Jars is Jars,” Rust said with a smile. “It doesn’t matter what’s been going on this year. He’s been coming to the rink, he’s been working hard. Obviously, it’s not been a great year mentally for him. He’s come back and he’s shown a lot of resilience. That’s huge. Our team notices that. Our room notices that. When he’s at his game, that just kind of helps rally our team.”

Michael Bunting scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to put Pittsburgh up 3-2. Jarry and the penalty killers then had a tough task late in regulation with Rust going to the box for high sticking.

Not only did the Penguins preserve the lead – they built on it. Blake Lizotte scored a shorthanded empty-netter during 6-on-4 play, his fourth goal in the past six games.

Despite dealing with some tough breaks injury-wise in the first season of a two-year deal signed in free agency, the 26-year-old forward has been such an asset when healthy, as the Penguins now have points in 10 of 13 games when Lizotte is in the lineup.

"Lizzo's been great. He's a buzzsaw, he's a stop out there,” Bunting said. “So, he's been fun to play with and he's been a great addition to this team. That was a great effort for that empty-net goal, even though it was an empty-net goal. That was unreal that he was able to win that battle and shoot it down the ice."

Kris Letang followed that up with another shorthanded empty-netter to seal the win. In addition to those two tallies, the Penguins opened the scoring with a power-play goal less than five minutes into play.

The coaching staff tinkered with the units after going 0-for-4 against the Rangers, and the changes paid off. The first goal was credited to Rickard Rakell, who got a piece of Matt Grzelyck’s shot.

Rakell speaks with the media.

Mitch Marner got it back a couple minutes later before Rust buried a puck that banked off the back boards following an attempt from Sidney Crosby to send Pittsburgh into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The second period was all special teams, starting with William Nylander getting his 18th goal in just 26 games on an early Toronto power play. The Penguins did everything but score on their first attempt in that frame, with Kevin Hayes ringing one off the post.

They stuck with it and were able to convert for the second time on their fourth man-advantage of the game 5:34 into the third, with Bunting getting a big tally against his former and hometown team.

"Definitely my eyes lit up. You kind of see that,” Bunting said. “Rusty made a great play, and fortunate enough that it hit off the skate and bounced right to me. My eyes lit up and I was able to capitalize.

“I thought the power play was great, both units were clicking there. It's just changing it up and seeing new looks. And sometimes good things can happen from that in a short time. Both units were able to get on the boards."

TOR@PIT: Bunting scores PPG against Joseph Woll

That was the first of three unanswered goals for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have now won five of their past six games, with victories against some tough teams, including the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Tonight’s opponent featured some real high-end talent, with Nylander and Auston Matthews, who won last year’s Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer with 69.

“It’s not [an easy task]. They’re a talented group, but they work their (butts) off, too. Their defensive game has been really good all year. So to be able to win a game like that is a great feeling,” Marcus Pettersson said. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight.”

