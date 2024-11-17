Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Bryan Rust and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Penguins (7-10-3), who were outscored 16-5 in three straight losses (0-2-1) including 6-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves.

“We’ve been playing pretty good as of late, maybe haven’t gotten the results or bounces, tough calls here or there,” Nedeljkovic said. “We stuck with it. I think that’s been a big point of emphasis lately. Just staying with it.”

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Sharks (5-10-4), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2). Vitek Vanecek missed the final two periods for an undisclosed reason after allowing two goals on 10 shots in the first. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves in relief.

An update on Vanecek was not provided.

“It’s tough,” Blackwood said. “Obviously, you’re cold. You have no feel of the game. So you have to go in there and try to get into the game quick. Typically, I’ve struggled with that in the past. ... I’ve been working on it. Just trying to stay ready.”

Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout for Pittsburgh; Crosby converted in the second, and Anthony Beauvillier scored in the fourth.

Granlund and William Eklund scored for San Jose, but Nedeljkovic turned away Alex Wennberg in the fifth.