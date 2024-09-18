Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

Sullivan tends to build forward lines around tandems, determining the trio's third member based on what the team or an individual(s) might need on any given night. He likes to say lines aren’t set in stone, and that’s never been truer than on Day 1 of training camp.

That being said, Anthony Beauvillier was excited for the opportunity to skate alongside Crosby and Bryan Rust. He’s the type of straight-line, speedy, and tenacious player who could do well in that sort of role.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” Beavillier said. “It’s a great, great opportunity for me. Obviously, just learning from these guys is always great too. They’ve done so much in the past, so much success, especially together. So, just trying to fit in between the two of them.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ville Koivunen – who came to Pittsburgh from the Hurricanes organization in the Jake Guentzel trade – got to work with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell, as Sullivan also likes putting younger players with veterans early in camp as a learning experience.

Michael Bunting and Cody Glass flanked Lars Eller, and Rutger McGroarty joined Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin. Sullivan said when it comes to McGroarty, an exciting young prospect acquired from Winnipeg in August, there’s no preconceived notions.

“I don’t think there’s any question in the short time that I’ve watched Rutger play, I think he’s got a very bright future,” Sullivan said. “As far as when that occurs, a lot of that time frame is going to be on him and his overall progress. I know we’d all like to sit here and say, ‘hey, he’s going to make the opening night roster.’ If he earns his way onto that roster, he will. But if he doesn’t, and the organization and Kyle and our hockey operations group feel that it’s best for him to continue to develop at the American League level, then those decisions will be made.”

When it comes to the core group of players who have been here for a long time, they know the power play must improve, along with their ability to hold leads. While Crosby knows that being close doesn’t get you anywhere after missing the playoffs by a point two years in a row, he feels their push at the end of last season could be something to build on.

“I thought we stuck together. I'm hoping that experience and going through that is something that we can build off of here starting the year,” he said/ “But I think regardless of where you're at in the standings, you got to prove it again the next year, and we'll have to do that in this case. But I think there's a little momentum to build off of there. I think if you look at the year before, our game was probably trending the other way. I thought last year it was going in the right direction, and we just ran out of time. Hopefully, we have that same urgency right from Game 1, and having that pressure in mind I think will hopefully help us.”

INJURY UPDATE: Erik Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and did not take the ice. While Sullivan had not yet spoken with the medical team when he provided an update, he did say, “I know some of this stuff is precautionary as early as it is in the year."