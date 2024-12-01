Penguins Foundation Pledges $100K for Pediatric Cancer Care

Over the past few weeks, the Penguins Foundation supported Hockey Fights Cancer through numerous initiatives. But the commitment to Hockey Fights Cancer isn’t just during November – it’s 24/7, 365, as cancer has no offseason.

For that reason, the Penguins Foundation is thrilled to announce a $100,000 donation to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to support cancer programs – contributing funds raised this month to pediatric care and the children in this community.

“We want this city to thrive, and having a hospital that is of the caliber of UPMC Children's in our community makes us better as an organization and reassures our team both on and off the ice that they have great care for their children right here in Pittsburgh,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation.

“Also, it's a gift from the Penguins back to the people of Pittsburgh. The fans who come to our games are the ones who are contributing to support our wellness pillar, and we're really proud to have that money go to such an institution as this.”

This significant commitment from the Penguins Foundation specifically supports UPMC Children’s campaign ‘This Moment,’ which aims to support the hospital's strategic priorities in four key areas: clinical excellence, patient experience, research and community health.

“We know that the support received from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will directly impact the lives of the children and families we serve,” Rachel Petrucelli, President of UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, said.

“The difference you all will make is to help us ensure that we have the infrastructure to offer the very best care, access to clinical trials, and to make sure that the care we provide is holistic caring – for not only the physical needs of a child, but also their emotional and behavioral needs.”

The month began with a visit from the nonprofit organization ‘So Many Angels,’ where three children affected by cancer had the opportunity to be turned into Pittsburgh Penguins through the power of photography.

“It’s become part of our Hockey Fights Cancer programming, and we are just so appreciative to be able to partner with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and So Many Angels,” said Cindy Himes, director of community/alumni relations at the Foundation.

“There are so many good parts to this event. The kids love trying on their new jerseys and getting their portraits taken. I think the highlight for the kids – and the highlight for us, to be honest! – is after practice when the kids go to the locker room and actually meet the players. When we met Alexander, the first words he spoke were, ‘Do you think I’ll get to meet Sid?’ And I said, ‘I think you might! [laughs].’”

After getting the opportunity to spend time with their favorite players, the kids’ pictures were then turned into collages and gifted to them at the Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Nov. 19.

Read More: So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

The players then spent an afternoon at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, dressed in their Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which were autographed and put up for auction. The proceeds went UPMC Children’s for pediatric cancer care.

“This is an annual visit that we do with our players. It's part of their community service activation and activities. But this year, it's also part of a bigger commitment that we're making to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh,” Maher said.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby stopped by the hematology-oncology floor as part of the visit, brightening the days of everyone he saw.

“Being able to come here and spend time with kids and their families, and hear a little bit about what they’re going through too, hopefully you can just kind of change their mind for a little bit over the course of the day,” Crosby said. “Obviously, it’s amazing to see the strength and just the attitudes of all the kids and their families. It’s something that I think inspires us, too.

“I think all of us have people that have been affected by cancer, and the more awareness we can bring, the better. Obviously, being here and seeing firsthand what kids are dealing with, and just how strong they are and the fight that they’re going through, we want to help in any way we can. Whether that’s being here or bringing awareness, that’s why we’re here.”

Read More: Penguins Players Visit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

On Nov. 19, the Penguins hosted their annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” Night against the Tampa Bay Lightning to raise awareness and funds. With hats that read “Join the Fight” given out to the first 7,500 fans, special packages that included a ticket along with a Penguins-branded Hockey Fights Cancer shirt, and “I Fight For” support cards – just to name a few – the game was filled with ways to show support to those affected by cancer.

“It’s awesome,” defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said. “The NHL has done a great job for a number of years now. It also gives you a little bit of insight into what a certain guy may be going through and how it might impact his day-to-day life. I think it’s one of those things that brings everyone together. It’s for a great cause. They’ve been doing a great job ever since I came in the league.”

Other fundraising initiatives included the Hockey Fights Cancer Sweepstakes, the Hockey Fights Cancer auction, 50/50 proceeds, and the sale of warmup pucks and mystery pucks that had been signed by current Penguins players.

“UPMC Children’s is in the middle of a capital campaign,” Maher said. “We encourage the Penguins community to learn a little about the needs of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, so that they too can contribute and continue to support this valuable institution.”