Penguins Bring Smiles to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Kingston was understandably exhausted from the procedure but told his parents, ‘Wake me up when they come!’ He was ready when Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist, Ryan Graves, and Jack St. Ivany walked through his door.

“We like this setup. Nice blanket!” St. Ivany told him. Brittany and Craig showed the group a picture of Kingston’s bedroom at home, which is fully Penguins-themed, complete with a Sidney Crosby Fathead on the wall. “This is no prep. This is how he lives his life!” Brittany laughed. “Nice life!” Malkin grinned.

As Kingston interacted with his visitors, a welcome distraction from everything he's been going through over the last few weeks, Brittany looked over and said, “just look at that smile. This is a good day for that smile.” The guys told Kingston how good and strong he looked, and as they were preparing to leave, he mentioned how much he wanted to come watch them play.

“He begs to go to Penguins games every day. He is obsessed,” Brittany said of her son, who never misses one. “But he cannot go (Wednesday). You’re still gonna be here, dude!”

“Hopefully you recover fast!” Karlsson said. “See you at the games soon!” Jarry added. “I’ll be listening for you. Make sure you’re nice and loud!”

“Let’s go Pens!” Malkin - Kingston's second favorite player - said with a grin as they left the room, which was located on the hematology-oncology floor, for children dealing with blood diseases and cancer. This year’s visit was part of the Penguins’ efforts for the NHL’s ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ initiative, which takes place in the month of November.

The players wore purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be autographed and auctioned (more details will be provided at a later date). The Penguins Foundation will donate the proceeds to support cancer programs at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“I think all of us have people that have been affected by cancer, and the more awareness we can bring, the better,” Sidney Crosby said. “Being here and seeing firsthand what kids are dealing with, and just how strong they are and the fight that they're going through, we want to help in any way we can. Whether that's being here or bringing awareness, that's why we're here.”

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for those same reasons, and his path crossed with a group of Penguins during the afternoon. "I've never had this happen!” said Wilson, in his first season with the Steelers. “As many rooms as I've been in, I've never had two different teams from the same city be in the same room."