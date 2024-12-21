Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the last three weeks, going 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. Since Nov. 27, no team has more wins or points than the Penguins, and the team ranks in the top-five in multiple categories.

During this 11-game stretch, the Penguins top line of Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell have dominated, combining for 18 goals and 45 points.

Bryan Rust was the overtime hero yet again on Thursday night in Nashville, registering his second overtime goal in his last eight games. Rust finished the night with his second four-point night (2G-2A) in his last four games, and in doing so, Rust climbed into ninth place on the Penguins all-time goals list, and sixth place on the team’s all-time overtime goals list.

Rust has been one of the hottest players in the NHL during Pittsburgh’s 8-2-1 stretch, recording a team-high 17 points (9G-8A) in 11 games. His 17 points are tied for fourth in the league since Nov. 27, and no player has more goals than his nine.

Sidney Crosby registered a season-high four points (1G-3A) against Nashville on Thursday night, giving him eight points (1G-7A) over his last four games. During that span dating back to Dec. 12, Crosby’s seven assists are tied for third in the NHL, and he enters tonight's game just three assists shy of tying Mario Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history.

Lemieux’s 1,033 assists are 12th all-time, and only three players in NHL history have notched more assists with a single team than Lemieux and Crosby.

Over the last nine games, defenseman Kris Letang is fourth on the team in points with 10 (5G-5A). Since Nov. 30, his five goals are first among all NHL defensemen and his 10 points are tied for second among NHL blueliners.

Matt Grzelcyk found the scoresheet again on Thursday night, registering an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long four games (1G-4A). His four-game point streak is the longest active point streak among NHL defensemen. Grzelcyk has nine points (1G-8A) over his last nine games dating back to Nov. 30, which is fourth in the NHL among defensemen.

Rookie defenseman Owen Pickering has averaged over 20 minutes of time-on-ice per game in each of his last four contests. In that span dating back to Dec. 12, only two other NHL rookies are averaging more ice time than the Pittsburgh blueliner.

Pickering leads all Pittsburgh rookies in goals (1), assists (1) and points (2). He’s been plus or even in eight of his 13 career games and Pittsburgh has points in nine of the 13 games that he has dressed (7-4-2).

QUICK HITS

Sidney Crosby is set to appear in his 1,307th career game, which would surpass Daniel Sedin (1,306 GP with VAN) for the 15th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

Five of Anthony Beauvillier’s eight goals have come in 16 road games. He has seven points (5G-2A) on the road compared to four points (3G-1A) in 18 games at home. Only Rickard Rakell has more road goals on Pittsburgh this season.

The Penguins have won each of the last 11 games that Erik Karlsson has scored in dating back to last season.

PENGUINS VS. DEVILS

Bryan Rust has 31 points (17G-14A) and is plus-14 in 36 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and eight more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 23 PTS in 32 GP). He has points in four-straight games against the Devils (4G-2A) and 20 points (11G-9A) in 19 games at New Jersey.

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 29 points (7G-22A) and Letang’s 28 points (3G-25A) rank second and third against the Devils.

Karlsson’s 0.88 points per game against New Jersey also ranks fourth among active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 85 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 92 points (41G-51A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players. Only four players in NHL history have scored more goals against the Devils than Crosby’s 41.