Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Evgeni Malkin has 21 points (7G-14A) in 20 career games against Nashville. He has nine points (3G-6A) in 11 games here at Bridgestone Arena.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has points in all five of his career games against the Predators, going 3-0-2 with a 1.97 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and one shutout.

Five of Anthony Beauvillier’s eight goals have come in 15 road games. He has seven points (5G-2A) on the road compared to four points (3G-1A) in 18 games at home. Only Rickard Rakell has more road goals on Pittsburgh this season.

Kris Letang has 17 points (4G-13A) in 21 career games versus the Predators.

Over the last eight games, Kris Letang is tied for third on the team in points with nine (5G-4A). Since Nov. 30, his five goals are first among all NHL defensemen, and his nine points are tied for third among NHL blueliners.

Matt Grzelcyk found the back of the net for the first time in a Penguins uniform on Tuesday night to force overtime. In doing so, Grzelcyk became the 21st player to score a goal for the Penguins this season. Pittsburgh’s 21 unique goal scorers are tied for the most in the NHL.

Grzelcyk ranks second among team defensemen in assists (15), points (20), power-play goals (1) and blocked shots (46). He has eight points (1G-7A) over his last eight games dating back to Nov. 30, which is tied for fourth in the NHL among defensemen, and he enters this game riding a three-game point streak (1G-3A). With a point tonight, he could have the first four-game point streak of his career.

Rookie defenseman Owen Pickering has averaged over 20 minutes of time-on-ice per game in each of his last three contests. In that span dating back to Dec. 12, only two other NHL rookies are averaging more ice time than the Pittsburgh blueliner.

Pickering leads all Pittsburgh rookies in goals (1), assists (1) and points (2). He’s been plus or even in eight of his 12 career games and Pittsburgh has points in eight of the 12 games that he has dressed (6-4-2).

Forward Rickard Rakell was the overtime hero on Tuesday night against Los Angeles, scoring the overtime game-winning goal and finishing the night with two points (1G-1A). Rakell, who leads the Penguins with 14 goals, has eight points (4G-4A) in his last five games since Team Sweden left him off of their Four Nations roster. In this span dating back to Dec. 4, no Swedish-born player has more goals (4) or points (8) than Rakell. This season, only two Swedish-born players have more goals than Rakell’s 14.

The Penguins have been filling the net during their 7-2-1 stretch. Since November 27, the Penguins are tied for first in the NHL in goals.