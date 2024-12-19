Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

PIT NSH Preview
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Nashville Predators. Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-14-5), NSH (9-17-6)

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 13 games against the Predators (9-2-2). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 18 of its last 22 games (16-4-2) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010. At Bridgestone Arena, the Penguins have points in five of their last six games (3-1-2) and nine of their last 11 games (7-2-2).

Related Links

Game Notes

Evgeni Malkin has 21 points (7G-14A) in 20 career games against Nashville. He has nine points (3G-6A) in 11 games here at Bridgestone Arena.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has points in all five of his career games against the Predators, going 3-0-2 with a 1.97 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and one shutout.

Five of Anthony Beauvillier’s eight goals have come in 15 road games. He has seven points (5G-2A) on the road compared to four points (3G-1A) in 18 games at home. Only Rickard Rakell has more road goals on Pittsburgh this season.

Kris Letang has 17 points (4G-13A) in 21 career games versus the Predators.

Over the last eight games, Kris Letang is tied for third on the team in points with nine (5G-4A). Since Nov. 30, his five goals are first among all NHL defensemen, and his nine points are tied for third among NHL blueliners.

Matt Grzelcyk found the back of the net for the first time in a Penguins uniform on Tuesday night to force overtime. In doing so, Grzelcyk became the 21st player to score a goal for the Penguins this season. Pittsburgh’s 21 unique goal scorers are tied for the most in the NHL.

Grzelcyk ranks second among team defensemen in assists (15), points (20), power-play goals (1) and blocked shots (46). He has eight points (1G-7A) over his last eight games dating back to Nov. 30, which is tied for fourth in the NHL among defensemen, and he enters this game riding a three-game point streak (1G-3A). With a point tonight, he could have the first four-game point streak of his career.

Rookie defenseman Owen Pickering has averaged over 20 minutes of time-on-ice per game in each of his last three contests. In that span dating back to Dec. 12, only two other NHL rookies are averaging more ice time than the Pittsburgh blueliner.

Pickering leads all Pittsburgh rookies in goals (1), assists (1) and points (2). He’s been plus or even in eight of his 12 career games and Pittsburgh has points in eight of the 12 games that he has dressed (6-4-2).

Forward Rickard Rakell was the overtime hero on Tuesday night against Los Angeles, scoring the overtime game-winning goal and finishing the night with two points (1G-1A). Rakell, who leads the Penguins with 14 goals, has eight points (4G-4A) in his last five games since Team Sweden left him off of their Four Nations roster. In this span dating back to Dec. 4, no Swedish-born player has more goals (4) or points (8) than Rakell. This season, only two Swedish-born players have more goals than Rakell’s 14.

The Penguins have been filling the net during their 7-2-1 stretch. Since November 27, the Penguins are tied for first in the NHL in goals.

Away Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Away

News Feed

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers

Penguins Proud to Support Mental Wellness at UPMC Western

Penguins Honor a Cancer Survivor and Fulfill a Lifelong Wish

Nieto Shows Impressive Resilience in Return from Injuries

Penguins Foundation Pledges $100K for Pediatric Cancer Care

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces New Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program

Penguins Earn Their Third Straight Win 

Game Preview: 11.30.24 vs. Calgary Flames

Tomasino's First as a Penguin is the Game-Winner in Boston

Game Preview: 11.29.24 at Boston Bruins

First-Period Frenzy Lifts Penguins Past Canucks

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Penguins Broadcasters Talk Calling Crosby's Milestone Goal

Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.23.24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Game Preview: 11.16.24 vs. San Jose Sharks