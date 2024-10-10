Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Game Notes

Rickard Rakell has 21 points (7G-14A) in 21 career games against the Red Wings. He has points in six of his last 10 games versus them (3G-9A).

Sidney Crosby has 44 points (18G-26A) in 35 career games against the Detroit Red Wings. He has multiple points in seven of his last 10 outings against them (7G-10A).

Head Coach Mike Sullivan (2015-Present) is in his 10th season behind the bench in Pittsburgh. The only NHL coach that has a longer tenure with their team is Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, whose first season with the Lightning came in 2012.13.

Michael Bunting has notched 14 points (6G-8A) in 11 career games against the Red Wings. His teams are 9-2-0 in games that he dresses against them and he has an active three-game point streak versus Detroit (1G-3A).

The Penguins own an overall record of 387-89-47 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.