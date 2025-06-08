Schmidt's personality, playmaking benefitting Panthers during Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Nate Schmidt is up the ice, the puck on his stick, initiating, creating and generating offense. He's smiling, laughing, chirping and cracking jokes. In general, he's just bringing a lot of energy and making a lot of noise in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Florida Panthers are the beneficiaries.
"I'm so happy for him, especially because I go back to the conversations we had this summer of what he was looking for from a tour with the Florida Panthers," coach Paul Maurice said. "I mean, he's not 23 anymore and he wanted to get his game back. That was the whole point. He felt he was a better player than he was playing and he took full responsibility for that. There was no blame to anybody else. He just thought he had more to give. It took him probably three or four months to get used to the way that we play, and since that time he's been incredibly effective."
Schmidt has had an obvious impact in the first two games against the Edmonton Oilers, and really throughout Florida's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
He has four points already against Edmonton, all on assists, two in each game, setting up Brad Marchand's power-play goal and Sam Bennett's goal off a 2-on-1 in Game 1, and Bennett's power-play goal and Seth Jones' tic-tac-toe goal in Game 2.
Schmidt has found space and jumped into the offense at the right time without sacrificing on the defensive end in this best-of-7 series that is tied 1-1 going into Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).
"We want our 'D' to be aggressive and this series I feel there was a little kick in the diesel engine for the legs to get moving a little more," Schmidt said. "There are opportunities if you're right with it, if you're smart with your reads and when the pucks are in a good position for you to go. You have to put that added pressure on them. I think a lot of it is experience of knowing but also feeling like you've got young legs. I do. I really do."