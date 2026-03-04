Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Louis Domingue on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

2526_SIGNED_Domingue_SOCIAL_16x9 (1)
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Louis Domingue on a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Domingue, 33, has appeared in seven American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers this season, posting a 3-3-0 record. He also played in 11 games with Novosibirsk Sibir of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, has appeared in 144 career NHL games between the New York Rangers (2023-24 to 2024-25), Pittsburgh Penguins (2021-22), Calgary Flames (2020-21), New Jersey Devils (2019-20), Tampa Bay Lightning (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Arizona Coyotes (2014-15 2017-18), logging a 61-60-10 record, .906 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average. He played in seven NHL playoff games between the Lighting (2017-18) and Penguins (2021-22).

Domingue has played in 233 career AHL games between Charlotte (2025-26), the Hartford Wolf Pack (2022-23 to 2024-25), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2021-22), Stockton Heat (2020-21), Binghamton Devils (2019-20), Syracuse Crunch (2017-18, 2019-20), Springfield Falcons (2015-16) and Portland Pirates (2012-13 to 2014-15), amassing a 104-92-23 record, .905 save percentage and 2.82 goals against average. 

Prior to his NHL career, Domingue played four seasons in the QMJHL for the Moncton Wildcats (2008-09 to 2009-10) and Quebec Remparts (2009-10 to 2011-12), leading the league with a .914 save percentage in 2011-12. 

Domingue was originally selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.

