Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Vinnie Hinostroza

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Hinostroza, 31, appeared in 48 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2025-26, recording 10 points (3-7-10).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Chicago, Illinois has skated in 460 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild (2024-25 to 2025-26), Nashville Predators (2024-25), Pittsburgh Penguins (2023-24), Buffalo Sabres (2021-22 to 2022-23), Chicago Blackhawks (2015-16 to 2017-18 and 2020-21), Florida Panthers (2020-21) and Arizona Coyotes (2018-19 to 2019-20), amassing 171 points (62-109-171).

Hinostroza has competed in 188 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over parts of seven seasons with the Rockford IceHogs (2014-15 to 2017-18), Rochester Americans (2022-23), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2023-24) and Milwaukee Admirals (2024-25), posting 159 points (62-97-159). He was named to the AHL All-Star Game in 2017-18 and 2024-25.

Prior to his professional career, Hinostroza skated in two seasons (2013-14 to 2014-15) with the University of Notre Dame, posting 76 points (19-57-76) over 76 games. He was named to the NCAA (Hockey East) First All-Star Team in his sophomore season after pacing the Fighting Irish with 44 points (11-33-44) that season.

On the international stage, Hinostroza represented the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and the 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

Hinostroza was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.