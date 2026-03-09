NOTEBOOK: New Panthers hit the ice; Updates on Marchand, Jones

Closing the book on their home-and-home series with Detroit, the Panthers will host the Red Wings on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET, before closing out the two-game homestand with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Sitting 11 points out of the second wild card spot in the Atlantic Division, with 19 games remaining, the Panthers are going to give it all they’ve got until the final horn sounds.

“Finalizing this year, being able to make sure that the details, the culture, the way that we play, and the way we carry ourselves throughout this stretch here, finishing off is going to be the right way,” A.J. Greer said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday. “Going into the summer and making sure that we’ve given everything we’ve had and emptying the tank. We’ll push for playoffs and we’ll see what happens.”

In sports, anything can happen.

NEW GUYS HIT THE ICE

There were a couple of new faces on the ice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday.

Acquired ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday, forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Cole Reinhardt got to meet their new teammates for the first time.

“Coming back here, there's probably three or four guys that were here,” said Hinostroza, who saw some games with the Panthers during the 2020-21 season. “A lot of new faces, new practice facility that's amazing.”

Expected to play on Tuesday against the Red Wings, Hinostroza recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 48 games with the Minnesota Wild this season.

Claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, Reinhardt brings a physical style of play that could fit right in with the Panthers.

“We play a hard game and it’s simple here,” said Reinhardt, who registered seven points (3G, 4A) and 84 hits in 44 games with the Golden Knights during this year’s campaign. “Just hop on board and play that way.”

INJURY UPDATES

Head coach Paul Maurice provided updates on forwards Brad Marchand and Jonah Gadjovich, and defenseman Seth Jones after Monday’s practice.

Dealing with a lingering injury, Maurice said that Marchand will miss Tuesday’s game and will be visiting doctors this week to plan the best course of action for the road head.

“We’re going to come up with a plan for him, as he’s been dealing with something for a couple of months,” Maurice said of Marchand. “We’ve been able to maintain it, but it’s just a function of nine (games) in 15 (days), go to Italy, come back, six (games) in nine days… We’re maintaining guys as best we possibly can, but Brad would be one that we’ll get a decision this week on what’s the best thing for him going forward.”

Stepping up for the Panthers all season, Marchand has notched 54 points (27G, 27A) in 52 games this season.

His 27 goals and 54 points both rank second on the team.

As for Gadjovich, who has been out since Oct. 25, Maurice says the hard-nosed forward is trending in the right direction and -- best case -- could be back in another week.

On the blue line, absent since sustaining an injury during the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, Jones still must get cleared medically before he can return to the lineup.

“He can take contact, but there’s some healing that has to go on that hasn’t happened yet,” said Maurice.

Prior to the injury, the 31-year-old rearguard tallied 24 points (6G, 18A) in 40 games.

PRACTICE LINES

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Evan Rodrigues

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

AJ. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist – Luke Kunin – Vinnie Hinostroza

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Extras: Jonah Gadjovich, Cole Reinhardt, Seth Jones

Did not skate: Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart