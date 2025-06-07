EDGE stats behind Marchand’s clutch goal-scoring for Panthers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s clutch goal-scoring in the Stanley Cup Final.

---

The Florida Panthers acquired veteran forward Brad Marchand for his Stanley Cup Playoff experience during their title defense, and the move has paid dividends all postseason long, especially in their championship series rematch against the Edmonton Oilers.

Marchand, who was acquired by the Panthers from the Boston Bruins prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, has scored three goals in two games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, including one in double overtime of their 5-4 win in Game 2 to tie the best-of-7 series, 1-1.

Each of Marchand’s two goals in Game 2 came on breakaways, giving him seven goals this postseason (second on Panthers behind Sam Bennett’s 13). The 37-year-old, who won a championship as a rookie with the Bruins in 2011 and is looking for another title in his 13th career trip to the postseason, became the second player at 37 or older to score in each of the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final, joining Montreal Canadiens defenseman Larry Robinson (1989 against Calgary Flames).

Marchand’s first goal in Game 2 came shorthanded and gave Florida a 4-3 lead in the second period; it was his second career shorthanded goal in the Cup Final, tying an NHL record, and came exactly 14 years after his first -- which came with the Bruins against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the 2011 Cup Final.