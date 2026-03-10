What’s Brewing: Panthers host Red Wings, Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers are back on their own turf.

After closing out their four-game road trip with a 3-1 win at Detroit on Friday, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will play two games at Amerant Bank Arena this week.

Following a rematch with the Red Wings on Tuesday, the Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday before hitting the road once again for a four-game trip that’ll kick off with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Sitting at 31-29-3 with 19 games left to play, the Panthers currently find themselves trailing the Boston Bruins by 11 points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

As always, anything can happen.

“Finishing off is going to be the right way,” forward A.J. Greer said of the team’s final push this season. “[It’s] going into the summer and making sure that we’ve given everything we’ve had and emptying the tank. We’ll push for playoffs, and we’ll see what happens.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 10: Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 12: Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 15: at Seattle Kraken – 8 p.m. ET

MARCHAND UPATE

After toughing it out for a while, Brad Marchand is finally taking time to heal.

On Monday, head coach Paul Maurice announced that the star forward would seek guidance from doctors this week on how to proceed with his nagging lower-body injury.

"There's going to be a decision made on what's the best way to get him to 100% full health," Maurice said.

Despite not being 100%, Marchand has pieced together a strong first full season in South Florida, ranking second on the Panthers in goals (27), assists (27) and points (54).

In addition to Marchand, Sam Reinhart will also take a minute to manage his body this week as Florida’s leading point producer will miss Tuesday’s tilt with the Red Wings.

Looking ahead, Maurice said that Reinhart could return as soon as Thursday’s game against Columbus.

"You play nine (games) in 15 (days), you go to Italy (for the Winter Olympics), you come back and play six in nine, you're going to get those (injuries),” Maurice said of Reinhart, who’s scored a team-high 28 goals. “Now, we're starting to deal with them."

NEW CATS IN TOWN

The Panthers made two additions prior to last week’s trade deadline.

In addition to acquiring forward Vinnie Hinostroza, who previously played nine games with Florida during the 2020-21 campaign, from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations, they also picked up forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

“They have a bit of a comfort level,” Maurice said of the two new players.

Hinostroza is expected to suit up on Tuesday against the Red Wings, while Reinhardt could possibly make his debut with the Panthers against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Hinostroza will wear No. 24, while Reinhardt will bear No. 29.

“Every team does something slightly different in the way they deploy,” Maurice said.

