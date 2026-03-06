RECAP: Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2

COLUMBUS, OH – Despite a late push, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak reach four games with a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

With the loss, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions now sit at 30-29-3.

“We know where we’re at,” forward Sam Bennett said of the team’s injury-plagued season. “This team is going to be a really good team for a long time. There’s no panic. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. It’s frustrating right now, but we still have a ton of belief.”

With the trade deadline slated for Friday, the Panthers dealt defenseman Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick earlier in the day. Against the Blue Jackets, pending unrestricted free agent forward A.J. Greer was held out of the lineup.

“I think they're calling that roster management,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Greer’s status. “He's a very sought after young man. That'll sort itself out over the next 24 hours.”

On the power play early in the first period, the Blue Jackets broke the ice when Ivan Provorov threaded a shot through traffic past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-0 at 5:08.

A tight opening 20 minutes, the Panthers led 9-8 in scoring chances in the first period.

Even with the Panthers apply some steady pressure, the Blue Jackets still doubled their lead in the second period when Mathieu Olivier tipped in a shot to make it 2-0 at 10:50.

Struggling to get pucks to the net, the Panthers had 20 shots blocked in the game.

Adding to the lead for the Blue Jackets shortly after the puck had dropped in the third period, Boone Jenner ripped a shot into the twine from the slot to make it 3-0 at 1:41.

Getting the Panthers on the board, Niko Mikkola went to the slot and tipped in a shot from Aaron Ekblad to spoil a shutout bid for Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves and cut the deficit to 3-1 at 9:08.