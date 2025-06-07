Bobrovsky, Skinner each doing his part heading into Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Marchand slipped a backhand between Skinner’s pads to tie the best-of-7 series 1-1 heading to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I’m still going through the game, but I’m already at a point in it where there’s some really good shots that don’t look like much and there are great saves at both ends,” Maurice said.

Through the first two games of the Cup Final, Bobrovsky has stopped 84 of 92 shots for a 2.86 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Skinner has stopped 66 of 74 shots for a 2.90 GAA and an .892 save percentage.

One of Bobrovsky’s best saves Friday came on Kasperi Kapanen driving to the net on a 2-on-1 less than a minute before Marchand’s game-winner. It was one of many important saves the 36-year-old made over the course of the night.

After allowing three goals on the first 10 shots he faced in a back-and-forth first period in which the teams combined for seven power plays, Bobrovsky gave up only Perry’s tying 6-on-5 goal on the final 36 shots he faced over 75:28 of playing time.

“He gives us a chance every night,” Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said. “That's all you can ask for, right? Some big saves, key saves at key moments and we're not taking him for granted, that's for sure.”

That’s why when most of Florida’s players jumped off the bench to mob Marchand after he scored his winning goal, defenseman Nate Schmidt headed toward Bobrovsky instead.

“Just wanted to hug ‘Bob,’” Schmidt said. “I just wanted to give him a big hug. He was so good for us, and, in the back half of the game, (he) was great.”

The last two goals Skinner allowed were on Marchand breakaways. The first came short-handed at 12:09 of the second period to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

Like in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 on Wednesday, the 26-year-old did his best work in the second to keep his team within one goal. Florida controlled play in the second with persistent pressure on its forecheck, outshooting the Oilers 14-9 and building a 35-13 advantage in shot attempts.

The only shots that got past Skinner in that period were Dmitry Kulikov’s point shot that deflected in off Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard at 8:23 to tie it 3-3, and Marchand’s short-handed breakaway.

“Stu's game has been really good, and we'll need him to continue to do that for us to have an opportunity to win this,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We take a lot of pride in our defense. We think we're a pretty good defensive team, but there's still going to be chances that we're going to give up.

“And Stu has been phenomenal since coming back in (during the Western Conference Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights), and we need him to continue doing that.”