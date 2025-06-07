Marchand trade paying off for Panthers after 2OT goal wins Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Rats!

What else could Edmonton Oilers fans say after that?

Some came to Rogers Place on Friday with pictures of Brad Marchand’s face, making him look like a rat with big ears and big teeth. Others came dressed as rat exterminators. One held up a picture of Connor McDavid as the Pied Piper, leading Marchand and the other rats out of town.

And it was Marchand who scored his second breakaway goal of the game at 8:05 of the second overtime, giving the Florida Panthers a 5-4 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, tying the best-of-7 series 1-1.

“Pure excitement, adrenaline, for our whole group,” Marchand said. “You know, it’s obviously a very important game for our team, and we all knew we were one shot away, and luckily it went our way.”

How lucky are the Panthers that Marchand was available at the NHL Trade Deadline?

They acquired the veteran forward from the Boston Bruins on March 7, and now he has seven goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, second on Florida behind center Sam Bennett (13). He has three in two games in the Cup Final.

Marchand gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on the power play at 12:30 of the first period of Game 1, a 4-3 overtime loss.

He gave them a 4-3 lead short-handed at 12:09 of the second period of Game 2. Center Anton Lundell backhanded a deft pass from the Florida zone into the neutral zone, and Marchand broke away and fired the puck between the pads of goalie Stuart Skinner.