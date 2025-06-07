Panthers 'want to keep winning and keep selling out and keep winning awards'

Business is booming. Accolades are coming. The Panthers will play outdoors for the first time when they host the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, facing the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 2.

“What a time to be a Florida Panther,” said defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who has played for Florida since 2014-15. “It’s really cool, really exciting. How would I describe it? It’s everything you could have ever dreamed of as a kid.”

Still, the Panthers are unsatisfied.

“It’s definitely the best time in the history of the franchise,” Florida president Matt Caldwell said. “I think there’s no doubt about that. We’re humble about it, but we hope it’s not the peak. … We want to keep winning and keep selling out and keep winning awards.”

Florida has come so far.

After making the Cup Final in 1995-96, their third season as an expansion team, the Panthers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs 18 times and lost in the opening round six times from 1996-97 through 2020-21.

They struggled to fill the stands.

But they won the Presidents’ Trophy as the League’s top regular-season team (58-18-6, 122 points) and a playoff series in 2021-22, and now they’ve become only the second team in the last 40 years to make the Cup Final in three consecutive seasons. The Tampa Bay Lightning also did it from 2020-22.

The Panthers sold out season tickets for the first time this season and have a waiting list. They averaged 19,059 fans during the regular season, fifth in the NHL, and are on a 32-game sellout streak, regular season and playoffs combined.

Caldwell said they have already renewed about 92 percent of their season tickets for next season, even though the offseason hasn’t started yet and they raised ticket prices by about 35 percent.

Florida used to give away tickets, devaluing them. The Panthers still had one of the lowest average ticket prices in the NHL this season, and they have chosen to keep it below the NHL average.

“On a percentage basis, we did a big increase, but we still were mindful of the loyal season-ticket base that’s been with us,” Caldwell said. “… The bottom line is, we’re pacing to sell out of season tickets well before next season. We’ll probably do it over this next month or so.”