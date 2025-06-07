Bennett remains red hot on road for Panthers in Game 2 win of Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Nate Schmidt has a simple approach when he’s on the ice with Sam Bennett in the offensive zone.

“Just find him,” Schmidt said. “I just look for him. He just finds a way, right?”

Bennett keeps finding a way to score goals for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, particularly on the road.

Bennett set an NHL record by scoring his 12th road goal of the playoffs to help Florida even the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-4 double-overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday.

The Panthers head home for Game 3 of the best-of-7 series on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), but perhaps Bennett wishes they could stay on the road a while longer. In addition to scoring 12 of his League-leading 13 goals this postseason on the road, the 28-year-old center has scored in five consecutive road games, breaking a Panthers record he set earlier in this playoff year.

“I don’t think there’s any difference between at home or on the road for me, but right now they seem to be going in,” Bennett said.