RECAP: Panthers 3, Red Wings 1

DETROIT – Fueled by Matthew Tkachuk’s sixth-career hat trick and an outstanding 28-save performance from Sergei Bobrovsky, the Florida Panthers closed out their road trip on a high note with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Snapping out of a four-game slide, the Panthers now sit at 31-29-3.

“For us to come in here at the end of a road trip, back-to-back, and play a team that’s fighting for their life and take a win in regulation and try to play spoiler, I guess that’s what we’re going to try to do the rest of the year,” Tkachuk said.

Prior to Friday’s trade deadline, Bobrovksy’s name had been part of swirling rumors around the NHL.

Of course, the Panthers are happy the future Hall of Famer stayed put.

"There's no other goalie we want to play in front of,” Tkachuk said of Bobrovsky’s importance to the group. “He's the backbone. He's the biggest reason why we have 2 Stanley Cup rings. He's one of the biggest reasons why this organization is where it's at."

Keeping the home team off the board with a massive stop early in the first period, Bobrovsky shut his five-hole to deny Red Wings rookie Emmitt Finnie on a breakaway.

Breaking the ice for the Panthers, Tkachuk took a tape-to-tape feed from Carter Verhaeghe and one-timed a shot past John Gibson from the slot to make it 1-0 at 11:06