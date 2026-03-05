Florida Panthers Acquire Draft Pick from the Minnesota Wild

By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired the Minnesota Wild’s seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft (conditional) in exchange for defenseman Jeff Petry.

Petry, 38, appeared in 58 games with Florida in 2025-26, producing eight assists (0-8-8). He skated in his 1,000th career NHL game on Nov. 17 vs. the Vancouver Canucks, becoming the 14th player to reach the milestone while with the Panthers. 

