Panthers Plus ‘Quarter Season Pass’ Available for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports and ViewLift announced today the launch of the ‘Quarter Season Pass’ available on Panthers Plus. This pass offers subscribers access to all remaining locally televised games for the 2025-26 season. The Quarter Season Pass is available now for just $24.99.

Ideal for fans who want to watch Panthers games on-the-go or on multiple devices, or as a companion app to broadcasts on WSFL, South Florida’s 9 and WFTX—a Panthers Plus Quarter Season Pass subscription provides unlimited access to content including: all remaining Scripps Sports Panthers games of the 2025–26 regular season, locally produced pregame shows for nationally broadcast games, full game replays, highlights, interviews, full episodes of Primetime Panthers and WPTV’s Panthers 360 and more. Click here to purchase, or visit PanthersPlus.TV.

Fans can access Panthers Plus on their smartphone, tablet and computer by navigating to PanthersPlus.TV, or by downloading the Panthers Plus application on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The Quarter Season Pass can only be purchased on the website, PanthersPlus.TV—this discounted plan is not available for purchase through supported applications, but once subscribed, users may sign in on their preferred applications to access their subscription and watch Panthers content.

Florida Panthers remaining regular season live games available to Quarter Season Pass subscribers:

Thursday, March 5 @ Columbus (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 6 @ Detroit (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Detroit (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, March 12 vs. Columbus (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 15 @ Seatle (8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 17 @ Vancouver (10 p.m. ET)

Thursday, March 19 @ Edmonton (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 20 @ Calgary (9 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Seattle (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 28 @ NY Islanders (1 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 29 @ NY Rangers (1 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 2 vs. Boston (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 4 @ Pittsburgh (5 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 5 @ Pittsburgh (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 7 @ Montreal (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 9 @ Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 11 @ Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, April 13 vs. NY Rangers (7 p.m. ET)

The Florida Panthers developed Panthers Plus in conjunction with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, the Panthers’ digital partner. Games on Panthers Plus are only available to fans residing within the Panthers regional broadcast territory. Games exclusive to national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will not be available to stream on Panthers Plus. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch for more information. Terms and Conditions apply.