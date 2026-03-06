Florida Panthers Claim Forward Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers

CLAIMED_Reinhardt_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has claimed forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Reinhardt, 26, skated in 44 games with the Golden Knights in 2025-26, producing seven points (3-4-7) and his 11.70 hits per 60 ranked third among Golden Knights skaters this season. 

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward from Calgary, Alberta has appeared in 62 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators (2021-22 and 2024-25) and Vegas Golden Knights (2025-26), registering nine points (4-5-9).  

Across 270 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Belleville Senators (2020-21 to 2024-25), Reinhardt has amassed 131 points (54-77-131).  

Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Reinhart skated in four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Brandon Wheat Kings (2016-17 to 2019-20), serving as an alternate captain in his final junior season with the team.  

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers wrap up road trip in Detroit

Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Vinnie Hinostroza

RECAP: Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2

Florida Panthers Acquire Draft Pick from the Minnesota Wild

PREVIEW: Tarasov in net as Panthers visit Blue Jackets

Panthers Plus ‘Quarter Season Pass’ Available for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Louis Domingue on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

RECAP: Devils 5, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Nosek returns for Panthers in New Jersey

RECAP: Islanders 5, Panthers 4

PREVIEW: Kulikov a game-time decision as Panthers open trip vs. Islanders

RECAP: Sabres 3, Panthers 2

Schwindt ‘out long-term’ with lower-body injury

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back vs. Sabres

RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1

‘It’s something you only dream of’: Finnish Panthers talk Winter Olympics

PREVIEW: Panthers host Maple Leafs, resume push for playoff spot 

‘They’re some of my heroes’: Barkov makes large donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital