Florida Panthers Claim Forward Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has claimed forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Reinhardt, 26, skated in 44 games with the Golden Knights in 2025-26, producing seven points (3-4-7) and his 11.70 hits per 60 ranked third among Golden Knights skaters this season.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward from Calgary, Alberta has appeared in 62 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators (2021-22 and 2024-25) and Vegas Golden Knights (2025-26), registering nine points (4-5-9).

Across 270 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Belleville Senators (2020-21 to 2024-25), Reinhardt has amassed 131 points (54-77-131).

Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Reinhart skated in four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Brandon Wheat Kings (2016-17 to 2019-20), serving as an alternate captain in his final junior season with the team.

