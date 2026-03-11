RECAP: Panthers 4, Red Wings 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – The fight never ends.

In the waning minutes of regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored twice to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Their second straight win over the Red Wings, the Panthers now sit at 32-29-3.

“There’s only one way to play, and it’s to go out and win games,” Verhaeghe said. “You’ve got to do your best. Once you start thinking about other stuff, it doesn’t really go well.”

With 18 games left, that mindset won’t change.

“It’s just not going to look the same with what we’ve been through, but we have to maintain a certain structure of what we do because it’s hard to get that,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the team’s drive moving forward. "It’s hard to establish any kind of identity.”

Keeping the Red Wings off the board early Daniil Tarasov slid from left to right to deny Lucas Raymond, who entered the night at Detroit’s points leader, on a golden opportunity.

Of Tarasov’s 25 saves, 11 came in the first period.

“He’s always good,” teammate Niko Mikkola said of Tarasov. “We can count on him every day. A pretty normal game for him.”

Making his re-debut with the Panthers after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild prior to Friday’s trade deadline, Vinnie Hinostroza, who played in nine games with the Panthers during the 2020-21 campaign, tipped in a shot from Jesper Boqvist to make it 1-0 at 9:48.