RECAP: Devils 5, Panthers 1

NEWARK, N.J. – With limited margin for error, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak reach three games with a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.
Falling to 30-28-3, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions now sit 10 points out of the second-wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 21 games left to play.
Starting to finally get healthy, the Panthers know they need to turn a corner quickly.
"You cannot look at the math,” said forward Tomas Nosek, who made his season debut after working his way back from offseason surgery. “When you start looking at the math, you're gone. You need to just focus on next game and win the next game. That's all there is."
Standing tall early in the first period, Sergei Bobrovsky made several key saves, including a pair of nearly identical stops on Timo Meier and Paul Cotter on driving shots from in front.
Finally breaking the ice for the Devils, Arseny Gritsyuk kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and ripped a shot over Bobrovsky’s blocker and into the top of the cage to make it 1-0 at 12:10.
Responding for the Panthers, Anton Lundell -- moments after Florida’s power play had expired -- backhanded a bouncing puck past Jacob Markstrom to make it 1-1 at 14:37.