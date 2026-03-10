Territory Talk: The Post-Deadline Panthers (Ep. 390)

By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

With the NHL’s trade deadline now in their rear view, the Florida Panthers enter this week needing to make a little magic happen with 19 games remaining in their regular season.

At 31-29-3, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions currently sit 11 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on the trade deadline, look ahead to the final stretch for the Panthers and more.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers pick up a win in Detroit. (1:30)
  • The road head for the back-to-back champs. (3:20)
  • Injury updates from Monday’s practice. (15:00)
  • The Panthers add two players at deadline. (16:55)
  • Looking at the big deadline moves around the NHL. (21:30)

