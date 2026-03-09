Florida Panthers to Celebrate ‘Women's Empowerment Night’ and Inaugural Season of ‘Women’s Excellence Series’ on March 10

‘Women’s Excellence’ series recognizes South Florida female community members making an impact

By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.  The Florida Panthers announced today that in celebration of Women's History Month, they have launched their inaugural season of ‘Celebration of Women's Excellence’ Series which recognizes female South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From female executives, owners to educators, and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Women's Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for giving back to the South Florida community. Honorees’ stories will be announced today (March 9) on FloridaPanthers.com and on Panthers social media channels. The inaugural honorees of ‘Women’s Excellence’ include:

SVP of Communications & Broadcasting – Florida Panthers​

Adelyn Olive serves as Senior Vice President of Communications & Broadcasting for the FloridaPanthers. She has been with the Panthers for over a decade and is responsible for strategiccommunications, public and media relations and broadcasting for the Panthers, Amerant BankArena, Panthers IceDen and Baptist Health IcePlex through media monitoring, media pitching,broadcast planning, press release writing, written and broadcast communications, and brandoversight. Adelyn has created meaningful relationships with players, coaches, and hockeyoperations staff to understand player preferences in media interactions, created a team-firstculture, and balanced media demands during Stanley Cup Final appearances all in efforts ofputting the Panthers on the national stage.  Adelyn attended Point Park University from 2008–2012, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communications, andthen attended Syracuse University, earning a Master’s degree in New Media Management. Sheserved as a New Media Intern for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2011–2012 and as anInstructional Associate at the S.I.Newhouse School of Public Communications at SyracuseUniversity while completing her master’s degree. In September 2013, Adelyn began her careerwith the Florida Panthers as Coordinator of Digital Media & Communications, where shehandled digital media management, content creation, and digital analytics. She created thefirst @FlaPanthersPR Twitter account for media relations updates, milestones, and statsexclusively, executed all social media strategy, and built relationships with local and nationalmedia. From 2017–2022, she served as Senior Director of Communications and was theprimary PR contact for the team, coordinating all interviews and media availabilities forplayers, coaches, and hockey operations staff at home and on the road. She has led thePanthers PR department through three Stanley Cup Final appearances, the 2023 NHL All-StarGame, the 2024 NHL Global Series, and led the Panthers’ new logo rebrand campaign in 2016. She was an integral part of the launch of the new broadcasting partnership with Scripps Sportsand continues to grow each year. ​

CEO - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital​

Caitlin Stella serves as the Chief Executive Officer of JoeDiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Under her guidance, the hospital expanded access to world-class care, advanced innovative treatments, and strengthened community outreach. Her commitment to excellence not only improved patient outcomes but also fostered a culture of empathy and collaboration among staff. Caitlin began her professional career as the start-up administrator of the multi-million-dollar Center for Autism Research and Treatment at UCLA Health. Caitlin also co-managed a state-wide pilot study looking at the epidemiology of Autism in California, which was published in 2002. After completing her Master of Public Health (MPH) degree at UCLA,Caitlin joined PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) healthcare consulting practice working with payer, provider and life science clients throughout the country. She was a senior executive at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles before becoming Chief Administrative Officer for UCLA Health’s Mattel Children’s Hospital and Women’s Health programs.​

Senior Director of Marketing - El Car Wash​

Carly Klein serves as the Senior Director of Marketing at El Car Wash. A born-and-raised Miami local with over a decade of marketing experience, she has helped lead the company’s rapid growth to more than 90 locations, with plans to surpass 100 in 2026. Throughout this expansion, Carly has focused on building a brand rooted in fun, community engagement, and a mission to brighten your day, one wash at a time. A cum laude graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication, Carly has also dedicated over 16 years to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, mentoring children with Type 1 Diabetes and supporting awareness and fundraising efforts for critical research. She has been married for over three years to her amazing wife and is a proud mama to her incredible son. ​

Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management – Coca Cola Beverages Florida​

Erin Black serves as Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management at Coca‑Cola Beverages Florida, where she is a visionary, purpose-driven leader deeply committed to protecting Florida’s people, communities, and natural resources. Her work is grounded in a strong belief that sustainability is both a business imperative and a responsibility to the state she proudly calls home. Erin leads enterprise-wide sustainability, safety, and risk initiatives across corporate offices, sales operations,warehouses and delivery networks, as well as food manufacturing and processing facilities. She champions strategies that advance environmental stewardship,operational resilience, and long-term value creation—ensuring Coca‑Cola Beverages Florida operates responsibly in a state uniquely impacted by climate risk, population growth, and environmental sensitivity. Known for her ability to identify opportunity and lead meaningful change without direct authority, Erin combines exceptional communication skills with a highly collaborative leadership style. She is a proven coalition builder who brings together cross-functional teams, external partners, and community stakeholders to drive progress. Her leadership has shaped enterprise-wide strategy development, EHSS standardization, risk and exposure management, and compliance training, embedding sustainability and safety into the core of business operations. Erin’s impact is reflected in measurable top- and bottom-line results through process improvements, cost controls, employee engagement, and the adoption of best practices. A strategic senior executive and recognized change agent,she brings extensive national and global expertise in sustainability, risk management,and environmental health, safety, and security—while maintaining a strong, local focus on Florida-specific challenges and opportunities. Beyond the company, Erin is a passionate advocate for sustainability across Florida’s sports, entertainment, and community venues. She has worked closely with the Florida Panthers on sustainability initiatives and served as a key catalyst in achieving Amerant Bank Arena’s sustainability certification, reinforcing her commitment to advancing environmental leadership and community impact throughout the state.

Founder & CEO – House of Athletic Fueling​

Gia De Jesus is a Performance Chef and the Founder & CEO of House of Athletic Fueling, a woman-led, South Florida–based performance culinary brand redefining how elite athletes fuel beyond the clubhouse. While working in professional sports, Gia identified two critical gaps: athletes were training at elite levels without consistent, performance-based fueling, and female athletes were being under served by nutrition models largely designed for men. Through House of Athletic Fueling, she has made it her mission to address both, developing performance culinary systems that account for the unique physiological needs of female athletes in an area that remains heavily under researched. Gia currently serves as the Performance Chef for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team as well as the Men’s National Team. In 2025, House of Athletic Fueling became the Official Performance Culinary Partner of the Orlando Pride, a milestone first-of-its-kind partnership in women’s professional soccer. These roles reflect her commitment to advancing women’s sports through thoughtful, tailored fueling solutions that support performance, longevity, and overall health. Beyond athlete impact, Gia is equally dedicated to uplifting women behind the scenes in two traditionally male-dominated industries: professional sports and culinary leadership. She has intentionally built a company where 90–95% of her chef team is made up of women. Through mentorship, opportunity, and representation, Gia empowers female chefs to step into performance roles they have historically been excluded from, creating pathways for long-term growth and leadership. Gia’s work has fueled 50+ professional and collegiate teams,served 8,000+ elite athletes, and delivered 50,000+ performance meals across 12+ states. But her greatest impact lies in the culture she is building—one that champions women,drives innovation, and redefines what excellence looks like in sport and business.​

Growing Beyond Earth Program Coordinator – Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden​

Jemma Peterson is the Program Coordinator for Growing Beyond Earth, a classroom-based citizen science research program developed by Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in partnership with NASA Kennedy Space Center. The program engages students across the United States and internationally in authentic plant science investigations that contribute to NASA’s research on growing plants aboard the International Space Station and support future space exploration missions. Previously, Jemma has served as Fairchild’s Field Studies Coordinator, hosting field trips for thousands of K-12 students at one of the country’s top rated botanic gardens, as well as connecting hundreds of students and adult volunteers to the beauty of tropical botany through her employment in Volunteer Services. Jemma is also one of the few individuals within Miami-Dade County who work to rescue, rehabilitate, release, and conserve native wildlife through her ten years with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and is a member of the Florida Wildlife Rehabilitators Association. For over a decade, Jemma has worked in the South Florida non-profit world. She is incredibly well-respected and well-liked in the community for her knowledge, willingness to help others, her ability to get things done, and her push for women to succeed in all fields, especially STEM. ​

President & CEO – Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority ​

Jenni Morejon serves as President & CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA) where she oversees initiatives that power the experience, growth, and prosperity of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Jenni’s work combines political advocacy with project implementation to advance major investments in real estate,infrastructure, transportation, and parks in the county seat. Jenni is deeply committed to building a stronger,more connected community. Over the past 25 years, she has guided Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s growth and progress, positioning it as a premier destination for investment, business, and urban living. During her tenure at the DDA, the downtown has realized tremendous evolution, doubling in population in just 10 years and with more than 50 mixed-use projects in the development pipeline. Her leadership extends beyond city building and economic development to fostering a sense of place and pride in the city, ensuring that downtown’s growth is inclusive, resilient, and designed to thrive for generations. This is evident in the activations and campaigns the DDA produces with community partners like the Florida Panthers and in her efforts to promote a positive and impactful narrative of Fort Lauderdale’s success in local and national media. Recently, Jenni and her team completed a $15 million renovation of Huizenga Park, the city’s first public-private-philanthropic partnership for public space. After raising more than $8 million in private funding, the park opened at the end of January and has already welcomed more than 25,000 guests, setting a new standard for park design, programming and operations in Fort Lauderdale. Prior to joining the DDA in 2016, Jenni was the director of the development services department for the City of Fort Lauderdale. She was responsible for city planning, economic development, housing programs, code compliance, and building permits. Under her leadership, the department processed a then-record number of development applications and building permits while adopting major updates to the Florida Building Code and city zoning code. She began her career with the City of Fort Lauderdale as an entry-level urban planner in the year 2000 after graduating from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in environmental design and urban planning. Jenni serves on the national Public-Private Partnerships product council for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the advisory board for the ULI’s Southeast Florida/Caribbean District Council. She has served on the board of directors of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce since 2015, is president of Florida Downtowns Inc., and is a board member of the Broward County Housing Finance Authority. Jenni is a graduate of Leadership Broward’s Women Leading Broward Class 3, the Chamber’s Leadership Fort Lauderdale Class 20, and Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 40. She was recognized as a 2024 Woman Trailblazer Champion of Change When not planning for Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s future, she enjoys time on the water with her husband and two sons and can be found cheering on all South Florida sports teams.

Events Chair – WISE South Florida ​

Jessica Crosson serves as the Events Chair for WISE South Florida. She is a dynamic sales and business development leader with a proven track record of driving revenue, building high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional client and fan experiences within professional sports and live events. Known for her strategic mindset and results-oriented approach, Jessica consistently leverages data, insights, and relationships to unlock opportunities and exceed organizational goals. During her tenure with the Miami Marlins, Jessica was recognized with numerous sales awards for revenue generation and hustle. She is most proud of receiving the MLB Katy Feeney Leadership Award for founding the club’s internal women’s network and launching the annual Women Empowerment Night; an initiative that fostered inclusion, elevated female leadership, and connected the organization to the South Florida community. Her sales leadership and business acumen contributed to measurable revenue growth, strengthening partnerships and delivering impactful programs. What truly sets Jessica apart is her resilience. She has faced professional and personal hardships with strength and grace, using those experiences to grow, mentor others, and lead with empathy which has earned the respect and trust of colleagues, partners, and peers. Beyond professional accolades, she is a dedicated community advocate. Jessica serves as Events Chair for WISE South Florida, on the Executive Planning Committee for Leadership Miami, is a board ambassador for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, on the NextGen Council for Chapman Partnership, and formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Mark A. Trowbridge Chamber Foundation. Her work spans across housing and homelessness initiatives, women and youth empowerment, and health-focused advocacy, including mental health and breast cancer awareness. Resilient, innovative, and strategic, Jessica combines business success with meaningful impact, using her expertise and platform to create results that matter for organizations, partners, and the South Florida community.

Senior Director of External Affairs and Corporate Philanthropy – Florida Power & Light​

Juliet Murphy Roulhac is the Senior Director of External Affairs for Broward and Southwest Florida for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and Corporate Philanthropy for NextEraEnergy (NEE), FPL’s parent company. FPL is a Fortune 200 company which is the largest electric utility in the state, and one of the largest electric utility providers of clean energy inthe country. Ms. Roulhac oversees governmental relations with elected officials and community engagement with major stakeholders in the Broward - Southwest Florida region and directs giving strategies for NextEra Energy as director of NextEra Energy’s national corporate  foundation.  She is a licensed attorney with over 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience and previously practiced in the General Counsel’s Department. Ms. Roulhac is very active and engaged in her community. She serves as Chair-Elect  of the Greater Plantation Chamber of Commerce, Secretary of The Links Incorporated- Ft. Lauderdale Chapter, Vice-Chair of the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Alliance Foundation. She  also serves on the national board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, and regional and local boards of Baptist Health Enterprises – Baptist Outpatient Services Advisory Council, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. Her past board service leadership roles include Past Trustee on the University of Florida Board of Trustees, Past-Chair of the Broward Workshop, Past Chair of the Community Foundation of Broward, Past-Chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Past-Chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, Past Co-Chair for the Prosperity Partnership, Past Governor on the Florida Bar Board of Governors, and Past President of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, to name a few. Ms. Roulhac holds both BA and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Florida, is a member of Florida Blue Key and previously served a 5-year term as a gubernatorial appointee on the university’s Board of Trustees. For over 35 years, Ms. Roulhac has called South Florida home, making a lasting impact by championing opportunity, economic mobility, and prosperity for our community.

Principal – KKR & President/Founder – Tad Foundation ​

Kathryn Webster is a Principal at KKR, where she applies her expertise in strategy, management, and relationships to support platforms and key stakeholders at one of the world’s leading investment firms. She joined KKR full-time in 2023 after previously serving as a Summer Associate, continuing a career marked by excellence across finance, consulting, and public service. Kathryn is also the Founder and President of the Together Achieving Dreams (TAD)Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering blind and low-vision individuals to pursue competitive careers in business and beyond. Inspired by the legacy of her late father,Tad Webster, she launched TAD to bridge the gap between potential and possibility through mentorship,professional development workshops, and corporate engagement. Born partially blind and losing her remaining vision just days before graduating from Wake Forest University, Kathryn has led a life defined by resilience, determination, and purpose. Shortly after this loss, she experienced the sudden passing of her father, yet rather than retreating; she transformed personal adversity into impact. Under her leadership, TAD has grown into a nationally respected organization, providing opportunities and representation for a historically underrepresented community. Kathryn’s personal achievements mirror the barriers she works to dismantle. She became the first totally blind student to graduate from Harvard Business School, redefining what inclusion and excellence look like at the highest levels of education. Before that, Kathryn spent nearly four years as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte, advising clients on business process reengineering and strategic transformation across industries while founding Project RISE, a statewide initiative supporting blind and low-vision youth in developing independence and confidence before entering college or the workforce. Her early career also includes roles with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SAS, building a strong foundation in analytics, technology, and public service. Kathryn leads with humility, resilience, and vision—pairing professional excellence with purpose-driven leadership. Her work continues to challenge outdated assumptions about disability in elite corporate environments, making her a powerful example of what is possible when resilience meets opportunity. Born in South Florida and raised in Greenwich, CT, Kathryn Webster exemplifies leadership rooted in excellence, impact, and lasting change. ​

Little Miss ARC Broward​

Mikayla Golka was crowned Little Miss ARC Broward 2024, a pageant that empowers young girls and teens with disabilities to pursue their dreams, celebrate their extraordinary abilities, and shine on their own terms at 11 years old. Mikayla’s passion for hockey is evident both on and off the ice. During the pageant’s talent portion, she demonstrated her skills with a slap shot and presented the Florida Panthers’ history and the iconic Rat Trick story to the judges. Since then, she has continued to chase her dream of making history in the rink, aspiring tobe the first female to win the Stanley Cup and to one day work for the NHL in computer graphics. She has been actively developing her skills through private lessons at The Panthers Ice Den and Pines Ice,participating in the Lucky Pucks developmental league, attending PineIce Hockey Camp, USA Hockey programs, and OHL Skills Camp. Mikayla has even started this season as Captain of the Game and is exploring opportunities with The Power Players of NHL. Her passion,perseverance, and love for the Florida Panthers make her a true inspiration, demonstrating that with determination and heart, any dream is possible.​

VP of Retail and International Sales – L’ange​

Monica Abramov serves as the Senior Director of Retail for L’ange. Through her strategic vision, Monica has driven significant expansion of L’ange Hair’s international retail footprint, delivering impressive results and laying the foundation for continued success. In addition to retail growth, she has been instrumental in forging high-impact partnerships that elevate brand visibility and community engagement. Most notably, she led the development of the partnership between L’ange Hair and the Florida Panthers,culminating in L’ange’s role as the official partner of the Panthers’ dance team. Monica is a serial entrepreneur and accomplished digital marketing and retail strategy leader with over 18 years of experience across B2B and B2C industries, including beauty, retail, e-commerce, CPG, technology, media, and gaming. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding L’ange Hair’s rapid growth, positioning the brand as a leading innovator in the hair care and hair tools category. Monica is also deeply committed to community impact. She has spearheaded initiatives that strengthen L’ange Hair’s presence in South Florida, ensuring the brand is not only a market leader but also a positive and engaged community partner. Previously, Monica founded Lunata Beauty, Shopbake.com,and Lakely Adventure Co.​

ESE Teacher – Broward County Schools​

Tiffany Valldeperas serves as an ESE teacher for Broward County Schools,exemplifying excellence through her unwavering dedication to her students and her commitment to creating a safe, structured, and engaging environment where every learner can succeed. She goes above and beyond to meet each child’s unique needs by designing individualized support, collaborating with families and service providers, and using data-driven practices to ensure meaningful growth. Her patience, advocacy,and compassion set her apart, and her ability to help students feel valued, confident, and capable is evident in their daily progress. Tiffany is a second year ESE teacher who graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in General Studies under the College of Education. She discovered her passion for the ESE classroom while working as a substitute teacher, where she fell in love with the environment and the impact she could make. Tiffany realized she was able to better understand students with special needs because she grew up with a learning disability and experienced struggles in school herself.​

Additionally, the Panthers will host Women’s Empowerment Night presented by AutoNation on Tuesday, March 10 for fans to hear from a pregame panel including Monica Cepero (County Administrator, Broward County), Madeline Pumariega (President, Miami Dade College), Caitlin Stella (Chief Executive Officer, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital), Nina McDowell (Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships, Urban League of Broward County) and Marilité Vazquez-Gonzalez (Sr. Marketing Director, AutoNation). Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.  

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.  

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.

