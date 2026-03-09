Florida Panthers to Celebrate ‘Women's Empowerment Night’ and Inaugural Season of ‘Women’s Excellence Series’ on March 10

Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management – Coca Cola Beverages Florida
Erin Black serves as Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management at Coca‑Cola Beverages Florida, where she is a visionary, purpose-driven leader deeply committed to protecting Florida’s people, communities, and natural resources. Her work is grounded in a strong belief that sustainability is both a business imperative and a responsibility to the state she proudly calls home. Erin leads enterprise-wide sustainability, safety, and risk initiatives across corporate offices, sales operations,warehouses and delivery networks, as well as food manufacturing and processing facilities. She champions strategies that advance environmental stewardship,operational resilience, and long-term value creation—ensuring Coca‑Cola Beverages Florida operates responsibly in a state uniquely impacted by climate risk, population growth, and environmental sensitivity. Known for her ability to identify opportunity and lead meaningful change without direct authority, Erin combines exceptional communication skills with a highly collaborative leadership style. She is a proven coalition builder who brings together cross-functional teams, external partners, and community stakeholders to drive progress. Her leadership has shaped enterprise-wide strategy development, EHSS standardization, risk and exposure management, and compliance training, embedding sustainability and safety into the core of business operations. Erin’s impact is reflected in measurable top- and bottom-line results through process improvements, cost controls, employee engagement, and the adoption of best practices. A strategic senior executive and recognized change agent,she brings extensive national and global expertise in sustainability, risk management,and environmental health, safety, and security—while maintaining a strong, local focus on Florida-specific challenges and opportunities. Beyond the company, Erin is a passionate advocate for sustainability across Florida’s sports, entertainment, and community venues. She has worked closely with the Florida Panthers on sustainability initiatives and served as a key catalyst in achieving Amerant Bank Arena’s sustainability certification, reinforcing her commitment to advancing environmental leadership and community impact throughout the state.