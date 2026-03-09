Florida Panthers to Celebrate ‘Women's Empowerment Night’ and Inaugural Season of ‘Women’s Excellence Series’ on March 10

President & CEO – Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority ​

Jenni Morejon serves as President & CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA) where she oversees initiatives that power the experience, growth, and prosperity of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Jenni’s work combines political advocacy with project implementation to advance major investments in real estate,infrastructure, transportation, and parks in the county seat. Jenni is deeply committed to building a stronger,more connected community. Over the past 25 years, she has guided Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s growth and progress, positioning it as a premier destination for investment, business, and urban living. During her tenure at the DDA, the downtown has realized tremendous evolution, doubling in population in just 10 years and with more than 50 mixed-use projects in the development pipeline. Her leadership extends beyond city building and economic development to fostering a sense of place and pride in the city, ensuring that downtown’s growth is inclusive, resilient, and designed to thrive for generations. This is evident in the activations and campaigns the DDA produces with community partners like the Florida Panthers and in her efforts to promote a positive and impactful narrative of Fort Lauderdale’s success in local and national media. Recently, Jenni and her team completed a $15 million renovation of Huizenga Park, the city’s first public-private-philanthropic partnership for public space. After raising more than $8 million in private funding, the park opened at the end of January and has already welcomed more than 25,000 guests, setting a new standard for park design, programming and operations in Fort Lauderdale. Prior to joining the DDA in 2016, Jenni was the director of the development services department for the City of Fort Lauderdale. She was responsible for city planning, economic development, housing programs, code compliance, and building permits. Under her leadership, the department processed a then-record number of development applications and building permits while adopting major updates to the Florida Building Code and city zoning code. She began her career with the City of Fort Lauderdale as an entry-level urban planner in the year 2000 after graduating from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in environmental design and urban planning. Jenni serves on the national Public-Private Partnerships product council for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the advisory board for the ULI’s Southeast Florida/Caribbean District Council. She has served on the board of directors of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce since 2015, is president of Florida Downtowns Inc., and is a board member of the Broward County Housing Finance Authority. Jenni is a graduate of Leadership Broward’s Women Leading Broward Class 3, the Chamber’s Leadership Fort Lauderdale Class 20, and Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 40. She was recognized as a 2024 Woman Trailblazer Champion of Change When not planning for Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s future, she enjoys time on the water with her husband and two sons and can be found cheering on all South Florida sports teams.