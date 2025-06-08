Panthers must protect home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Final

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Paul MacLean, former coach of the Ottawa Senators and assistant with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, analyzes the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, and discusses what to expect as the tied best-of-7 series shifts to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

I think the Stanley Cup Final has been really exciting.

I think Edmonton winning the first game has Canada behind the Oilers now with the opportunity to maybe bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

Both teams are pretty even; they’re pretty evenly matched, they’re both playing hard, and they’re not leaving anything out there.

At some point, fatigue is going to become a factor in this and whoever can get to three wins first and a chance to win that fourth one is going to have a big advantage trying to finish this one off.

The first two games were really physical, and that’s the way Florida does it. If Edmonton doesn’t, it is certainly going to play the price. I think the Oilers certainly learned that last year and they have the quality of players who are healthy and can counter that and match that physicality.

If your opponent is going to play that way, you have to be able to respond to it and not be bullied by it. I think Edmonton has done a really good job of not being bullied and countering that physical play.

I think the Oilers’ passing really let them down in Game 2. There were way too many turnovers. They simply weren’t very good with the puck.

The second period is always a hard period because of the long change and if your passing is a little bit suspect in that period, you can really put some sustained pressure on the defending team and out-change them a couple of times and really have a decisive outcome in the game. I think it was a big factor in Game 2.

I think the goalies, Stuart Skinner and Sergei Bobrovsky, have both been very good and they’ve both done a good job of keeping the games close.

Among players who have stood out, defenseman Jake Walman has been impressive for me for Edmonton, not having seen him play a lot in the past. He’s really come in and I think he’s really been a good player for the Oilers.

I also tip my hat to forward Kasperi Kapanen. He’s had a rough go of it and had a reputation for not being this kind of a player, but he’s really come and played. I think he’s elevated his game a bit and he’s really been a factor.

For Florida, Brad Marchand, the pride of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, is tearing the place apart. It’s great to see for Brad -- he’s a heck of a guy, he’s great in the community no matter where he is and to see him have that kind of success, it’s really good.