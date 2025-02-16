Matthew, Brady Tkachuk ‘are lunatics,’ just like me, dad Keith says

1996 World Cup champ had front-row seat to U.S. win against Canada in 4 Nations

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk 4 Nations

BOSTON -- Keith Tkachuk sat in the stands at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday -- lower bowl, in the corner, about 20 rows from the ice. Together with wife Chantal, daughter Taryn and the other U.S. families, he felt the energy of the sellout crowd of 21,105 before the United States took on Canada.

Then he watched sons Matthew and Brady each fight within the first three seconds, sparking an epic 3-1 win that clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

“First of all, it was unbelievable, the electricity in the building, and I had no idea they were going to do that, so they must have talked amongst themselves,” Keith said Sunday, wearing a USA beanie at a Boston hotel. “I could figure it out when I saw the opening face-off what they were doing.

“But you know, they love their country, and this is the first time they get to play together. They knew the magnitude of this game. It wasn’t an exhibition game. It was the real thing. And I’m proud of them. They’re always team-first guys. It was great for the crowd, it was great for the game, and it was great for USA.”

Like father, like sons.

Keith played for the United States in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Twenty seconds into a round-robin game against Canada at CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, he fought Claude Lemieux while teammate Bill Guerin fought Keith Primeau. The Americans went on to win the game 5-3 and the tournament. Keith had six points (five goals, one assist) in five games.

“I don’t know,” Keith said. “It just felt right. We were always the little brother to Canada, so we wanted to make our mark. And that was a great tournament for that team, the ’96 team. I don’t know. It’s just great to see where USA has come.”

Guerin is now the U.S. GM, and Keith’s sons are trying to lead the Americans to their first best-on-best tournament title since 1996. Matthew had two goals and an assist, and Brady had two goals in a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday. Then came the big moment against Canada.

Bill Guerin and Keith Tkachuk USA Hockey

The brothers said they planned it with teammate J.T. Miller on a group chat before the game.

“The message we wanted to send is, ‘It’s our time right now,’” Matthew said after the game. “We’re in a hostile environment. We wanted to show that we’re not backing down. They’ve had so much success, and so many players over there are some of the best players in the world. But we felt in this environment, this stage in this tournament, was a good time to do it. It was a lot of fun.”

Matthew challenged Brandon Hagel off the opening face-off at the two-second mark. Brady challenged Sam Bennett off the next face-off at the three-second mark. Finally, Miller challenged Colton Parayko at the nine-second mark.

Three fights, nine seconds.

The crowd roared.

“We were pretty nervous,” Keith said. “Nobody likes to see their kid fight. But I knew Brady could handle it fine. I don’t know. The building itself, being in Montreal, it was awesome.”

Mics caught a conversation between the brothers in the penalty box.

“How was mine?” Matthew asked Brady. “Good?”

“Unbelievable,” Brady told him.

While they sat in the box, they looked for their dad in the stands.

“Those two are lunatics,” Keith said. “I don’t know what to tell you. They’re great kids off the ice, but on the ice, you know, they’re funny. I love the personality. I think it’s great.”

Connor McDavid gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 5:31 of the first period. But Jake Guentzel responded at 10:15 of the first, Dylan Larkin gave the United States a 2-1 lead at 13:33 of the second and Guentzel iced it with an empty-netter at 18:41 of the third.

The Americans delivered hits, blocked shots and defended well against the Canadians’ elite offensive players.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Keith said. “It was awesome to see.”

It was an awesome experience for the brothers, but especially for Brady. Matthew, 27, has played 74 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his NHL career, and he won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers last season. Brady, 25, has never played in the playoffs.

“This is Brady’s real first atmosphere to be in a playoff-like game,” Keith said. “I’m happy for him to help the team in many different ways. I think it was great for him to get that experience. I was really proud of both of them, but I was really happy for Brady getting this opportunity.”

Tkachuk family SCF

Keith pointed out how this U.S. team has different elements -- skill, grit, a mobile defense, excellent goaltending.

Remind him of anyone?

“Well,” he said, “last night reminded me of ’96.”

Keith texted with some of his 1996 teammates during and after the game.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “I got a few guys. It was awesome. Gary Suter. Oh, ‘Cheli.’ Nobody’s a bigger U.S. fan than Chris Chelios, the godfather. Tony Amonte reached out, and Dougie Weight’s always one of my friends, and ‘Billy G’ is working.”

He laughed.

“Our relationship will never change,” he said. “He’s a great person. He’s a great friend. But this is business.”

Each team plays three round-robin games in this tournament, earning three points for a win in regulation, two points for win in overtime or a shootout, one point for loss in OT or a shootout, and none for a loss in regulation.

The United States leads the standings with six points. Canada, Finland and Sweden each has two.

The teams play a doubleheader at TD Garden on Monday: Canada vs. Finland (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) and Sweden vs. the United States (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

That will determine whom the Americans will play there for the championship.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Keith said. “They punched their ticket to that game, and I’m looking forward to it, whoever they play. It’s going to be great for the game. I think this has been a home run, this tournament.”

