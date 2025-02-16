Matthew, Brady Tkachuk ‘are lunatics,’ just like me, dad Keith says

BOSTON -- Keith Tkachuk sat in the stands at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday -- lower bowl, in the corner, about 20 rows from the ice. Together with wife Chantal, daughter Taryn and the other U.S. families, he felt the energy of the sellout crowd of 21,105 before the United States took on Canada.

Then he watched sons Matthew and Brady each fight within the first three seconds, sparking an epic 3-1 win that clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

“First of all, it was unbelievable, the electricity in the building, and I had no idea they were going to do that, so they must have talked amongst themselves,” Keith said Sunday, wearing a USA beanie at a Boston hotel. “I could figure it out when I saw the opening face-off what they were doing.

“But you know, they love their country, and this is the first time they get to play together. They knew the magnitude of this game. It wasn’t an exhibition game. It was the real thing. And I’m proud of them. They’re always team-first guys. It was great for the crowd, it was great for the game, and it was great for USA.”

Like father, like sons.

Keith played for the United States in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Twenty seconds into a round-robin game against Canada at CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, he fought Claude Lemieux while teammate Bill Guerin fought Keith Primeau. The Americans went on to win the game 5-3 and the tournament. Keith had six points (five goals, one assist) in five games.

“I don’t know,” Keith said. “It just felt right. We were always the little brother to Canada, so we wanted to make our mark. And that was a great tournament for that team, the ’96 team. I don’t know. It’s just great to see where USA has come.”

Guerin is now the U.S. GM, and Keith’s sons are trying to lead the Americans to their first best-on-best tournament title since 1996. Matthew had two goals and an assist, and Brady had two goals in a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday. Then came the big moment against Canada.