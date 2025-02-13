NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

Shot speed leader: Victor Hedman

Sweden had the two hardest shot attempts during its opener against Canada from defensemen Hedman (97.60 mph) and Rasmus Dahlin (92.24 mph); each of those attempts was blocked. Only Canada's Cale Makar (28:06) logged more ice time than Hedman (27:15) in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener.

Hedman, who plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, leads 4 Nations Face-Off defenseman participants in 90-plus mph shots (46) this NHL season. Canada defenseman Colton Parayko had the hardest shot on goal (88.27 mph) of any player in the tournament opener.