NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify leaders in key advanced metrics during the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that runs until Feb. 20.
NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders
E. Karlsson among advanced metrics standouts during best-on-best tournament
© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images
Skating speed leader: Erik Karlsson
The Sweden defenseman reached the fastest max skating speed (23.16 miles per hour) of any player during the 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Canada on Wednesday. Karlsson, who's 34 years old, has 106 speed bursts of 20-plus mph in 57 games (1.85 per game) this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins but had five such bursts in the tournament opener, tied with forward Adrian Kempe for the most on Sweden. Karlsson assisted on Kempe's goal in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener.
Speed bursts leader: Nathan MacKinnon
The Canada forward led all players in 20-plus mph speed bursts (nine) in the tournament opener and led his position in max skating speed (23.12 mph). MacKinnon, who plays for the Colorado Avalanche, leads the entire NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (408) this NHL season. MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and had a game-high six shots on goal in Canada’s 4-3 overtime victory.
Shot speed leader: Victor Hedman
Sweden had the two hardest shot attempts during its opener against Canada from defensemen Hedman (97.60 mph) and Rasmus Dahlin (92.24 mph); each of those attempts was blocked. Only Canada's Cale Makar (28:06) logged more ice time than Hedman (27:15) in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener.
Hedman, who plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, leads 4 Nations Face-Off defenseman participants in 90-plus mph shots (46) this NHL season. Canada defenseman Colton Parayko had the hardest shot on goal (88.27 mph) of any player in the tournament opener.