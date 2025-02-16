Tkachuks help set tone, spark U.S. past Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- They said they didn’t do it to be like their dad. They didn’t do it because the crowd booed the U. S. national anthem, either.

They did it for one reason.

“The message we wanted to send is, ‘It’s our time right now,’” Matthew Tkachuk said.

That’s why the Tkachuk brothers -- Brady and Matthew -- each fought within the first three seconds of the United States’ epic 3-1 victory against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday, followed by J.T. Miller six seconds later.

The United States hasn’t won a best-on-best tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Canada has won three straight best-on-best tournaments, four of the past five and nine of the 13 ever played.

But here, in the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, the Americans had a chance to make a statement and clinched a spot in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

The Tkachuks said they planned it with Miller on a group chat before the game.

“We’re in a hostile environment,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “We wanted to show that we’re not backing down. They’ve had so much success, and so many players over there are some of the best players in the world. But we felt in this environment, this stage in this tournament, was a good time to do it. It was a lot of fun.”