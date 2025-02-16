Matthew Tkachuk sustains lower-body injury in win against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL – Matthew Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury that caused him to sit out the final 12:36 of the United States’ 3-1 win against Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday.

It’s unknown if the forward will be available to paly for the U.S. in its final round robin game of the tournament against Sweden at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s all I can offer. We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more.”

Tkachuk downplayed his injury after the game, saying he had “no concern at all.”

“I feel good,” he said. “Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good."