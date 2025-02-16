Matthew Tkachuk sustains lower-body injury in win against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sits out final 12:36 of 3rd period, status uncertain for Monday's game vs. Sweden

Matthew Tkachuk 4N injury

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL – Matthew Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury that caused him to sit out the final 12:36 of the United States’ 3-1 win against Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday.

It’s unknown if the forward will be available to paly for the U.S. in its final round robin game of the tournament against Sweden at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s all I can offer. We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more.”

Tkachuk downplayed his injury after the game, saying he had “no concern at all.”

“I feel good,” he said. “Definitely way better after a win. Should be all good."

The U.S. has already clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-off final in Boston on Thursday after winning its first two games of the tournament, so it could hold Tkachuk out Monday as precaution.

“Just going to enjoy this win tonight,” Tkachuk said. “Other than Game 7 (of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers) last year, this has been the highlight of my hockey career. I'm just going to enjoy it with the guys. We have such a fun group in there, and it's going to be a fun plane ride tonight. Lots of laughs. We're having a lot of fun with those guys.”

Playing on a line with brother Brady Tkachuk and Jack Eichel, Tkachuk had three points (two goals, one assist) in a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday, then began the game Saturday by fighting Canada forward Brandon Hagel following the opening face-off.

It was unclear how Tkachuk was injured. After cutting a shift short after nine seconds and skated off 3:50 into the third period, Tkachuk skipped his next shift, then played only one 40 second shift before returning to the bench and sitting for the remainder of the game.

