4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada

8:24 p.m. ET

Finally, the waiting is over. The U.S. and Canada have dropped the puck to start the second game of this historic day in Montreal.

As expected, the fans here in Montreal didn’t exactly sing along with the U.S. anthem and I’ll leave it at that.

Heck, they even booed Olympic skater Michele Kwan, who introduced the U.S. team.

Then it got even crazier in here when UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre introduced the Canada team.

Of course, they all sang the Canadian anthem as loud as possible.

Then the fans starting cheering, “CANADA, CANADA” as loud as possible.

What unfolds over the next three periods (maybe more) will be remembered for ages in each country.

I know one thing I won’t forget is the stairs here in Bell Center. The way the press box is set up, you need to climb a big flight of stairs to get out of the press box and then go down another flight of stairs to get to the media meal area.

So when you want to go back to the press box, it’s up the stairs and down the stairs again.

I think the fans of both countries have finally found a common bond: Kiss.

After warmups, the DJ played “I Was Made for Loving You” by Kiss, and at one point he turned the music off and the whole crowd sang the chorus. I think NHL.com editor Brian Compton may be here.