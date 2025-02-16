MONTREAL -- Welcome to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The United States and Canada will play the second half of the Saturday doubleheader at Bell Centre after Finland defeated Sweden 4-3 in overtime this afternoon. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is high atop the arena to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights from the game.
4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada
Sights, sounds, highlights from Bell Centre in Montreal
8:33 p.m. ET
The result of all the fights in a Canada power play with J.T. Miller getting an extra two minutes.
Charlie McAvoy even got into the act on the penalty kill, drlling both Sidney Crosby and Sam Reinhart.
These boys are ornery tonight.
The U.S. killed the penalty by the way.
8:30 p.m.ET
We've played nine seconds and we've had three rights, the last one featuring J.T. Miller of the U.S. and Colton Parayko of Canada.
The penalty boxes are almost full and we are not even 10 seconds in.
8:27 p.m. ET
OMG, the roof is about to blow off this place.
As soon the opening face-off took place, Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves and had a good old slugfest.
Just an insane start to this one.
And now Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are fighting. That's two Tkachuks off the ice just three seconds into the game.
We are two seconds in an it's an instant classic.
8:24 p.m. ET
Finally, the waiting is over. The U.S. and Canada have dropped the puck to start the second game of this historic day in Montreal.
As expected, the fans here in Montreal didn’t exactly sing along with the U.S. anthem and I’ll leave it at that.
Heck, they even booed Olympic skater Michele Kwan, who introduced the U.S. team.
Then it got even crazier in here when UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre introduced the Canada team.
Of course, they all sang the Canadian anthem as loud as possible.
Then the fans starting cheering, “CANADA, CANADA” as loud as possible.
What unfolds over the next three periods (maybe more) will be remembered for ages in each country.
I know one thing I won’t forget is the stairs here in Bell Center. The way the press box is set up, you need to climb a big flight of stairs to get out of the press box and then go down another flight of stairs to get to the media meal area.
So when you want to go back to the press box, it’s up the stairs and down the stairs again.
I think the fans of both countries have finally found a common bond: Kiss.
After warmups, the DJ played “I Was Made for Loving You” by Kiss, and at one point he turned the music off and the whole crowd sang the chorus. I think NHL.com editor Brian Compton may be here.
8:10 p.m. ET
Here are the starting lineups for tonight
for the U.S.
Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk at forward
Charlie McAvoy -- Zach Werenski on D
Hellebuyck between the pipes
Once again, Chris Kreider and Jake Sanderson are scartched.
For Canada
it's Braden Point - Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli (all Lightning players) at forward
Colton Parayko and Josh Morrissey on defense
Jordan Binnington in goal
Travis Konecny is scratched and Cale Makar is out with an injury.
7:58 p.m. ET
Like the other night when Canada played Sweden, all fans have some sort of red light in their seats, so expect to see plenty of red tonight. I mean, there is already plenty of red with a huge amount of Canada jerseys in the crowd, but now it will be ever redder, or more red.
Warmups are over, the players are back in the room making their final preparations and we are about 20 minutes from one of the most anticipated hockey games in recent memory.
The last two players to leave the ice were Auston Matthews for the U.S. and Brad Marchand for Canada. Two guys who are not exactly fan favorites in Montreal during the regular NHL season, but they love Marchand now.
Matthews, well …
I just looked up and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being interviewed on TVA Sports wearing a Canada jersey. Again, I’ll reserve comment.
7:50 p.m. ET
The fans have come ready to boo the U.S. players and they are also armed with signs.
One fan has a sign that says the U.S. is Tariffied. No comment.
It’s likely that Chris Kreider and Jake Sanderson will be the scratches for the U.S. tonight, but it’s hard to tell because they are both on the ice for warmups. Coach Mike Sullivan did the same thing on Thursday, having all 20 skaters on the ice.
Hey, guess what, the fans are booing Auston Matthews, who is up the big screen.
They then let out a huge cheer when a photo of Sidney Crosby appeared and now they are chanting “Crosby, Crosby, Crosby.”
Now “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers is playing over the sound system. Nothing like a nice, catchy depressing song to get you ready for hockey.
7:42 p.m. ET
Warmups have begun and so have the boo birds.
In fact, the crowd starting booing as soon as the U.S. players started coming out the locker room. Heck, they’re even booing fans in the crowd wearing U.S. gear.
The video board guy is doing a great job getting the fans riled up, first showing U.S. players and then Canada players.
Anyway, this place is already nuts and we are still about 40 minutes from puck drop.
Though it appears as if a lot of fans are still somewhere outside “preparing” for the game, the folks already in their seats let the U.S. players know how the fans here in Canada feel about them.
Auston Matthews is doubly despised up here – he’s American and plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Thomas Harley story is really a fascinating one. He was born in Syracuse, New York, but has dual citizenship, so he plays for Canada. He hasn’t yet skated with his Canadian teammates and may only play in this one game if Cale Makar can go Monday.
Hard to imagine what he’s feeling right now.
7:40 p.m.
The DJ has thrown down the gauntlet early, playing “Tom Sawyer” by Rush. If we get through the night without hearing Nickelback or the Tragically Hip, it will be a win for the U.S. no matter the score. Rush I can deal with. Maybe we’ll get some Anne Murray next.
Speaking of overplayed songs, I’ve heard the “Good Ol’ Hockey Game” song about 5 times in the past 4 days. I’ve had enough.
Anyway.
Talk about dedication.
Me and Dan Rosen went to the Starbucks across the street from Bell Centre and we met a guy who took a 13-hour bus ride from Maryland to watch the U.S.-Canada game tonight and then he’s hopping back on another 13-hour bus ride tonight.
And get this, he was wearing a Finland jersey, but he’s from Sweden. His name was Michael and he’s a huge Sidney Crosby fan and Penguins fan.
Incredible.
In fact, Dan Rosen was quite the celebrity in Starbucks. Some other guy recognized him from “a podcast” but had no idea who his co-host Shawn Roarke was. Shawn was not happy.
7:20 p.m.
We have major news here tonight: Cale Makar will not play for Canada because of an illness.
That's big blow for Canada, which is already without Shea Theodore, who got hurt in the opener. That means Thomas Harley will play for Canada. Harley was actually born in the United States, but he is a dual citizen, so he plays for the maple leaf tonight.
Just a reminder of what's at stake tonight. If the U.S. wins in regulation, it clinches a spot in the 4 Nations championship game on Thursday.
If the U.S doesn't win in regulation, then all four teams head to Boston with a chance to reach the final or be eliminated on Monday when Canada plays Finland and the U.S. plays Sweden.
I would hope Makar is better by then to play for Canada. Knowing how tough these guys are, he must be really, really sick. Hope he feels better.
7:15 p.m. ET
We are about an hour from the start of what promises to be an epic game here in Montreal. Canada has ruled international hockey pretty much since after the 1996 World Cup, which the U.S. won. But the U.S. thinks this year will be different, with perhaps the most talented roster in America’s history. But Canada believes it still rules the roost and is out to prove it.
On any other night and any other venue this would be an epic battle, but we are in Montreal where the fans booed the U.S. players during their game against Finland on Thursday, especially Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.
So expect plenty of vitriol tonight, and you know what, the U.S. players thrive on it.
And this game is huge for the 4 Nations standings as well. If the U.S. can win in regulation tonight, it will advance to the 4 Nations final Thursday in Boston. In fact, the U.S. is the only team that can advance tonight, meaning all four teams will arrive in Boston with something to play for.
All eyes are on Cale Makar and if he will play tonight. He missed practice yesterday due to an illness and is a game-time decision tonight. If I were a betting man, I’d say he’s playing, but we shall see.
I’ll be back during warmups.