Guentzel proving to be ‘high-stakes player’ for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off 

MONTREAL – Jake Guentzel raised his arms and pumped his fists after his shot sailed into Canada’s empty net.

The United States forward was there to score the game-tying goal in the first period of their 4 Nations Face-Off duel with Canada, so it only seemed fitting he was there to seal the 3-1 win.

“It’s the best time to play as a player. It’s pretty easy to get up for these games,” Guentzel said. “Yeah, if you’re not getting excited for this, you shouldn’t be playing right now so this is just a lot of fun.”

Indeed, there was plenty of motivation to play against Canada in Canada, with the entire Bell Centre crowd against Guentzel and his teammates. Guentzel’s work helped the U.S. clinch a berth in the tournament’s championship game, which will be at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Guentzel also had a goal and an assist in the United States’ 6-1 win against Finland this past Thursday.

“Not surprised at all. I watched it firsthand for a lot of years,” said U.S. coach Mike Sullivan, who coached Guentzel with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2016-24.

“Jake is a high-stakes player. He plays his very best when it means the most and I don't think there's a stage big enough for him. He thrives in these types of environments. He's such a smart hockey player. He plays on both sides of the puck. I'm not surprised at all.”