United States looking ‘to keep this thing rolling’ after win against Canada

MONTREAL -- The United States has not achieved its main objective in the 4 Nations Face-Off, yet.

The U.S. did take an important step, though, with an impressive 3-1 victory against rival Canada at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Beyond the significance of going into a hostile environment and defeating its biggest rival for the first time in a best-on-best competition since the preliminary round of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the U.S. clinched a spot in the tournament final on Thursday regardless of the result of its final round-robin game against Sweden at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“We're definitely going to enjoy it today,” forward Brady Tkachuk said. “It's exciting to guarantee to be in Thursday, but we still have a big one Monday. I guess it can be easy to get complacent, but this group, I don't even think it's going to get in our mind that we're happy with where we're at. I think we know what's at stake here.

“We know what our goal has been right from the start, and I don't think we're going to stop until we get it.”